Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton manager Frank Lampard
Everton manager Frank Lampard criticised individual errors following Monday's 5-0 defeat at Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Everton pair Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray are available after recovering from a hamstring tear and illness respectively.

Michael Keane has overcome a fever but Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Tom Davies remain out.

Wolves remain without injured full-backs Ki-Jana Hoever and Nelson Semedo.

Willy Boly and Jonny both made their first starts of the season in Thursday's 4-0 Premier League win over Watford.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is another game where the crowd are going to play a massive part - if the home fans can get Goodison Park rocking like we know it can be, then of course it will spur the Everton players on.

They will need all the help they can get, too. I think Frank Lampard's side will win but it will be a nervy afternoon for them because of their problems at the back.

It doesn't matter what kind of performance Everton produce, they just need a win. They are not getting dragged into the relegation mix - they are already part of it.

Prediction: 1-0

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford gestures during the Premier League defeat at Newcastle United in February

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton have lost just one of their past 10 home league games against Wolves (W6, D3), a 3-1 defeat in February 2019.
  • Wolves can complete the league double over Everton for the first time since 1973.

Everton

  • Everton's tally of 22 points is their lowest at this stage of a top-flight season in the club's history.
  • The Toffees have lost their last three Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 0-8. It is their longest run of defeats without scoring since a six-game sequence between August and October in 2005.
  • They have failed to register a shot on target in two of their last three league fixtures. The Toffees had recorded at least one effort on target in each of their previous 80 league matches.
  • Everton have lost a league-high 13 home games since the start of 2021.
  • Alex Iwobi has scored a career-best three Premier League goals versus Wolves, with all three coming in his past four appearances against them.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have lost consecutive Premier League away games, as many as in their previous 11.
  • Each of Wolves' last three league away goals have come within the opening 20 minutes.
  • Raul Jimenez has scored in all five Premier League appearances against Everton. In the competition's history, only Mohamed Salah has a better 100% record against the same opponent, scoring six goals in six matches versus Bournemouth.

