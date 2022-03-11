Chelsea v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was delighted with his side as they beat Norwich on Thursday despite news earlier that day that sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich were going to severely affect the club

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea's Reece James is expected to remain absent with the muscular issue that caused him to miss the win over Norwich.

Christian Pulisic missed that game with illness and captain Cesar Azpilicueta was withdrawn at half-time because of stomach problems.

Newcastle's Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin are set to again miss out due to injury and illness respectively.

Fabian Schar is a doubt after he went off on Thursday with a groin problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle have got some breathing space above the bottom three because of their run of results in the past few weeks but I don't see Eddie Howe letting his side take their foot off the pedal.

All it would take is a run of two or three defeats and they could be right back in trouble. The Magpies are not going to win every week, but maintaining their performance levels is important.

I still think Chelsea will win but I'd be surprised if Newcastle play poorly after all the positive work they have done.

Prediction: 2-0

Of all visiting managers to have taken charge of at least three Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, Howe's 60% win rate is the best

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won eight of the past 10 league meetings, including the last three in a row. They last won more consecutively against the Magpies in the league between April 1957 and September 1958.

Newcastle's only win in their last 27 league games at Stamford Bridge was by 2-0 in May 2012.

The Blues have won each of their subsequent eight top-flight home games against the Magpies.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in nine home league matches since a 1-0 loss against Manchester City in September (W4, D5). However, the Blues have kept just two clean sheets in those games, having registered nine in their first 13 under Thomas Tuchel.

They are on a run of four Premier League wins in a row.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last 34 home league games played in March since a 4-2 loss against Sunderland in 2001 (W29, D5).

They are also undefeated in all seven of their league fixtures played on Sundays this season (W4, D3).

Newcastle United

Newcastle are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League (W6, D3).

Only Liverpool have won more top-flight points in 2022 than the 20 by Newcastle prior to the weekend.

They have lost 23 of their last 24 Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the top three of the table, with the exception being a 4-2 victory at Leicester City in May 2021.

The 18 headed goals scored by Chris Wood in the Premier League since the start of the 2017-18 season is the joint most of any player along with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

