West Ham United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jarrod Bowen scored in West Ham's dominant 4-1 victory at Villa Park in October

TEAM NEWS

West Ham are without forward Jarrod Bowen, who limped off at Liverpool last weekend with a heel injury.

Declan Rice, who missed that defeat because of illness, returned to face Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday.

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard has an unchanged squad, with Marvelous Nakamba the only absentee.

Morgan Sanson could be given a rare start if Gerrard chooses to freshen up his midfield.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Not many teams play with two strikers anymore but using Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings together is working for Aston Villa.

It helps that they put a real shift in off the ball but it is all about getting the balance right in midfield and attack, and giving Philippe Coutinho a more central role is another good move by Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

West Ham's top-four hopes have been dented by their recent results - they have only won one of their past four league games - but they actually played well at Anfield last weekend and were very unlucky to lose.

The Hammers' squad isn't strong enough to rotate properly so they really miss certain players when they are out, but they will have Declan Rice back in their side on Sunday, which is a boost.

This should be a really good contest, because both teams will think they can win it.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v rapper ArrDee

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are on a three-match winning streak in this fixture, their longest since a run of six between 1964 and 1967.

Aston Villa are winless in six Premier League away games against the Hammers, failing to score in four of them, since a 2-1 victory in April 2011 (D3, L3).

West Ham United

They have alternated between not winning and winning in their past eight Premier League home games, beating Wolves 1-0 last time out at the London Stadium. West Ham last earned back-to-back home league victories in October and November.

The Hammers are one of just two sides - along with Liverpool - to have scored in all of their Premier League home fixtures this season.

Michail Antonio could go nine Premier League appearances without a goal for the first time since November 2019 to February 2020.

Aston Villa

Villa have won three consecutive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since a run of four in December 2009 under Martin O'Neill.

They have only once managed four top-flight wins in a row since the beginning of the 2010-11 season, from September to October 2020.

Aston Villa have lost five of their six Sunday matches in the Premier League this season, with the exception being a 2-1 home win against Leicester in December.

Philippe Coutinho has provided four goals and three assists in eight appearances for Villa.

My West Ham United XI Choose your West Ham starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Aston Villa XI Choose your Aston Villa formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team