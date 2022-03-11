Southampton v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton forward Che Adams scored in the 1-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road in October

TEAM NEWS

Southampton winger Nathan Tella could make his comeback from the groin injury which has caused him to miss the last nine games.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and defender Lyanco remain long-term absentees.

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong is likely to be available after a groin strain, while full-back Jeremy Ngakia might return from a hamstring issue.

Forward Joao Pedro missed the defeat at Wolverhampton with Covid-19, while Ismaila Sarr is still out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford boss Roy Hodgson has come in so late in the season that he is still searching for his best XI and is also unsure about which formation to use, which is far from ideal when you are stuck in the bottom three with time running out to get out of trouble.

The Hornets have won only one of Hodgson's seven games in charge and it's hard to see where the improvement they need will come from now.

Southampton have been very strong at St Mary's this season, so this is another difficult game for Watford. Mind you, most games look hard when you are a run like they are on.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are unbeaten in six Premier League games with Watford, winning the last three in a row.

Saints have only lost two of the 13 Premier League meetings (W6, D5).

Watford have won just one of their last nine away games against Southampton in the top flight (D2, L6).

Southampton

Southampton have suffered back-to-back defeats, after losing just once in their previous 13 games in all competitions (W8, D4).

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have dropped 46 points from winning positions since the start of last season, more than any other side.

The Saints have lost just three of their past 39 Premier League home fixtures against newly promoted clubs (W26, D10).

Che Adams could become the second Southampton player to score in five consecutive Premier League appearances against promoted sides, emulating Matt Le Tissier between December 1993 and October 1994.

Watford

Watford have won just once in 17 games in all competitions (D3, L13).

They have conceded 11 goals in their last four Premier League matches.

The Hornets have suffered seven consecutive Premier League defeats on a Sunday, including four this season.

Roy Hodgson has won three of his 11 Premier League meetings with Southampton (D2, L6).

