Scottish Cup - Quarter-finals
DundeeDundee16:00RangersRangers
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport