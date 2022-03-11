Last updated on .From the section Football

James Jones' late goal earned Wrexham a place in the FA Trophy semi-finals as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Meadow Lane.

County centre half Connell Rawlinson headed in Adam Chicksen's cross.

Wrexham's Dan Jarvis levelled from the edge of the box.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the 90 minutes with Edward Francis hitting the bar for the Magpies, but Jones gathered Reece Hall-Johnson's pass to seal the win for the Welsh side.

Wrexham have now won seven games in a row across all competitions.

The semi finals will take place on the first weekend of April.