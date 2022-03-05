Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes Rangers' winning goal at Ibrox should have been ruled out by referee John Beaton. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Pittodrie boss Goodwin addressed captain Scott Brown's exclusion from the squad, stating there is "no issue" between them. (Football Scotland) external-link

In the Rangers camp, midfielder Scott Arfield insists his side need to keep the pressure on leaders Celtic after Saturday's late win over Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton has urged his former side to ignore Livingston hoodoo talk as they travel to West Lothian on Sunday. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

It has been claimed that Rangers did not wear their special 150-year anniversary kit as planned at Ibrox on Saturday as they failed to register it with the Scottish FA. (The Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards suffered a broken nose on Saturday after appearing to be caught by an elbow from Hearts forward Ellis Simms. (The Courier) external-link