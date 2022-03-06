Last updated on .From the section Newport

James Waite made one senior Cardiff City appearance as a substitute in the EFL Cup.

Newport County manager James Rowberry praised the "hard work" of James Waite following his first goal for the League Two club.

Waite scored the only goal as County beat Bristol Rovers to move within a point of the automatic play-off spots.

The 22-year-old midfielder's goal came on his first start for County, where he moved from Cymru Premier side Penybont in January.

"I was really delighted for him - he's worked hard," Rowberry said.

"He's had an up and down couple of years with different things and for him to get the goal, I'm really pleased for him," Rowberry added.

"He had a great upbringing at Cardiff and he demonstrated today why we wanted to take him and why he's kind of a project for us for the future."

Waite had to wait patiently for his first start, with his six previous appearances for County coming off the bench.

"The boys have been doing well so obviously coming into a team doing well is always going to be tough," Waite said.

"I wanted to try and make the most of it and I got the chance.

"I'm glad they put the trust in me to start and thankfully I repaid them."

James Waite in action for Penybont earlier this season.

The Wales Under-19 and Under-21 international signed for Newport on an 18-month contract, keeping him at Rodney Parade until the summer of 2023.

Waite old came through the youth ranks at Cardiff City, where he worked alongside Rowberry, before his release by the Bluebirds in 2021.

"That was motivation for me and it always has been," Waite says of being let go by the Championship club.

"I wanted to prove people wrong and when I got the chance, make the most of it on every occasion I get.

"I believed in the journey and everyone's is different. Sometimes it's more straightforward than others but here I am."

He had spent time on loan at Hereford, Weston-Super-Mare and Waterford before joining Penybont ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

Waite scored 10 goals in 21 games for a Penybont side managed by Rhys Griffiths

Griffiths himself had spells at Newport and Plymouth on the back of a prolific goal-scoring record in Welsh football's top-flight.

"I'm sure he'll be buzzing for me," Waite said.

"He always looked out for me and he was great when I was there and even since I left I keep in contact with him."