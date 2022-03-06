Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Watford 2-3 Arsenal: Arteta says his side are getting better and better

"I don't know if I should have done it but that is the way I live the game and I couldn't help myself."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had a unique role in his side's third goal in their 3-2 win at Watford, a result which took them into the top four.

Arteta ran out of his technical area as he realised Imran Louza's cross-field pass was going to sail out of play.

He caught the ball and threw it to Bukayo Saka, who took a quick throw-in and eight seconds later the ball was in the back of the net.

Cedric Soares, Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette all played a part in a one-touch move before Gabriel Martinelli fired home.

Arteta pumped his fists in the air and turned round to be hugged by one of his coaches - as if he had scored the goal himself.

"The ball boy who handed the ball to Saka to take the throw-in was none other than Mikel Arteta who left his technical area," said BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Conor McNamara.

"But you're not going to disallow goals for that."

Arteta said afterwards: "The fourth referee said, 'Mikel, you shouldn't be allowed to do that'.

"It just came out. I am living the game there, trying to help as much as possible, I saw an advantage there to be taken and I did it."

Saka set up Odegaard for the Gunners' opener and scored the second goal himself.

'We have players our fans don't seem to take to'

Watford boss Roy Hodgson - who has only won once since returning to management - had a more frustrating day in the opposite technical area.

His decision to replace midfielder Imran Louza with Edo Kayembe in the 64th minute was met with boos from his own fans.

"Fans have their favourites, I suppose Kayembe plays in the same position as Louza," Hodgson said.

"I like Louza very much but I thought he was looking tired. Maybe Kayembe's fresh legs may have helped us to get back into the game.

"I do understand them criticising Louza coming off because he's very good. I just thought it was time to give Kayembe a go. We have one or two players the fans don't seem to take to, but unfortunately they are the ones keeping our heads above water."