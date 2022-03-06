'Man Utd provide graphic illustration of rebuilding job required in abject defeat at Man City'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments231

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after Manchester City score
Manchester United had just 8% possession in the final 15 minutes of the game

Manchester United are a club and a team flattered by suggestions they are going nowhere - because the brutal truth is that Sunday's humiliation by Manchester City exposed the grim fact they are going backwards.

Manchester City's victory margin of 4-1 was also an act of flattery because the gulf between these two sides, and these two clubs, is now a chasm that should have been emphasised by a more painful scoreline.

As United's new chief executive Richard Arnold watched this embarrassment alongside the one-time laird of Old Trafford Sir Alex Ferguson, he could not have had a more graphic illustration of just how much work he has to do to get them anywhere near the club once scornfully referred to as "the noisy neighbours".

Arnold has inherited a once-proud institution that has as many cracks as cheap crockery, a club waiting for firm direction and leadership on how to drag them away from their current status as also-rans.

This was ruthless and painful. It was every flaw exposed and even worse it was done in front of joyous Manchester City fans.

United's plight is the result of years of ruinous off-field strategy and flawed team building that now leaves them struggling to finish in the top four this season, putting a place in next season's Champions League in jeopardy.

Arnold's in-tray will be piled so high he is in danger of disappearing from view.

Where do you even start? Well, the manager's office might be the best place.

Ralf Rangnick is the interim struggling to get a tune out of a listless, disaffected squad that is not fit for the purpose normally required by Manchester United. It is close to inconceivable that the German will be fulfilling anything other than his proposed consultancy role next season.

And yet United seem no clearer on who they will home in on as their top target.

Are they hoping Mauricio Pochettino's time at Paris St-Germain will come to a natural end or Erik ten Hag will feel his work at Ajax is done?

The idea that United might swoop on a top European rival and steal away their manager is not conceivable because they simply do not have that status any more.

Whoever gets the job also has a mammoth task rebuilding a squad that resembled a waste of money on a grand scale at Manchester City.

Rangnick may have lost Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to injury, as well as Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw to Covid, but at Etihad Stadium they still looked like a United team that could not wait for this match to end - indeed, for this season to end.

Harry Maguire was not the sole culprit as Manchester United's many flaws were placed under the harshest spotlight by Manchester City. He was, however, symbolic of their struggles.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire
United now sit 22 points behind City in the Premier League table and are in danger of missing out on a top-four finish

Maguire's right to be Manchester United captain has been questioned during a dismal run of form that has made him look more like a liability than an England defender. This was the sort of nightmarish personal display that will only bring further scrutiny.

He looked as far from an £80m defender as it is possible to be, while £50m Aaron Wan-Bissaka was targeted and torn apart by Manchester City.

Maguire was involved in City's first three goals, inexplicably letting the ball go in a goalmouth scramble when Kevin de Bruyne put City 2-1 up. The challenge on the Belgian that brought a yellow card in the second half was a desperate, agricultural affair.

Varane is prone to injury, while Victor Lindelof has not delivered and Eric Bailly is also not the answer, meaning that for all the money lavished on the area, United do not have a single central defender they can truly count on.

And then we come to an injury-prone, ageing attack.

Ronaldo and Cavani have a combined age of 72, so they hardly fall under the bracket of planning for the future and the lustre is wearing thin.

It will unlikely send shockwaves through Carrington's medical department that an attack of such advancing years is suffering wear and tear, although it does increasingly appear that Cavani succumbs to ailments on such a regular basis he should be written off after just 15 appearances this season.

Will the new manager want the ageing Ronaldo as the biggest star and biggest ego at Old Trafford? Would Ronaldo even want to dirty his hands with the Europa League if United miss out on the Champions League?

Bruno Fernandes, for so long a shining light, now spends more time showing dissent and trying to buy cheap free-kicks than playing his part as a creative force.

Paul Pogba, hooked in the second half, looks to be on the way out on the assumptions a suitable club can be found for such a talented but infuriatingly inconsistent performer.

Anthony Elanga is a work in progress but Marcus Rashford is still struggling to rediscover the old sparkle.

Other than that, as they say.

The one Manchester United player who could leave Etihad Stadium with his head held high was keeper David de Gea, who actually kept the scoreline from getting completely out of hand. The Spaniard was a barrier of defiance as United were taken apart time and again.

De Gea's performance did not even qualify as consolation on an awful day for Manchester United.

If Arnold and those other Old Trafford decision makers had any doubts about the scale and scope of the giant task required to rebuild Manchester United, they will have been swept away after a chastening 90 minutes at Etihad Stadium.

  • Comment posted by Glozboy, today at 11:15

    Man Utd think they deserve success because they are Man Utd.
    City and Liverpool deserve success because they have a hunger for it and players who give everything to achieve it.

    • Reply posted by Ahmed, today at 11:22

      Ahmed replied:
      Liverpool?

      Cringe

  • Comment posted by JimRock, today at 11:15

    When you consider whats going on in the world and you watch players on tens of thousands of pounds a week who can't be bothered it is a disgrace. Maybe they need to be made to sit in front of some reality on the tv before they go on the pitch

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 11:38

      Bodie replied:
      Send Manchester United players to Ukraine as they have forgotten how to fight, defend and run.

  • Comment posted by W1llyTheKid, today at 11:14

    The problem's at United run way deeper than the manager and his tactics. The club is absolutely rotten to it's core. The large majority of the playing squad are a disgrace. They threw Ole, & Jose under the bus and in the last 30 minutes yesterday they laughed in the face of each and everyone of the fans just downing tools in a derby

    Systemic change is needed from top to bottom. Club is rotten

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 11:17

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      So are the fans, they've selected all the managers (apart from Moyes), they've crowed about the signings.

      Then when both fail they are hounded out of the club & the board get blamed

  • Comment posted by A_FORCE_ONE, today at 11:07

    I cannot believe Man Utd has spent almost the same amount of money( 1.2 billion ) as Man City since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. They better up their game or they will wait for more than 20 years to win the Premier League again.

    • Reply posted by Paul S, today at 11:30

      Paul S replied:
      Be truthful with yourselves, How many Utd players would make it into the City or Liverpool starting elevens

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 11:12

    I don't know what the big surprise is - man City thumped man u. Of course they did they are much better. I'm a complete neutral and getting fed up with man u dominating the bbc - they are an ordinary team now, give them an ordinary amount of coverage.

    • Reply posted by PunchDrunkAgain, today at 11:34

      PunchDrunkAgain replied:
      United dominate column inches because people want to read about them. More so for non-United fans while they're struggling. Back in the 00s, David Beckham's new haircut commanded more back page room than Stoke sacking a manager. It's just how supply and demand works.

  • Comment posted by tony1984, today at 11:06

    Go back to the fergie years, bring the youth up and they will play for the love of the club. Too many players intrested in money and how they look. United will never achieve anything with the attitude they have.

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 11:09

      BlueStig replied:
      Did Rashford look like he was playing for the love of the Club?

  • Comment posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 11:10

    Hold on....

    Didn't they already splunk over £1 Billion...

    On their last "re-build?"....

    Financial mis-management on an epic scale...

    Isn't it.

    • Reply posted by PunchDrunkAgain, today at 11:36

      PunchDrunkAgain replied:
      Correct. Woodward has been terrible for United. Giving Jones and others pay rises to protect asset value (as if someone's going to come in and sign them!). It's what happens when accountants run the club for the benefit of the owners rather than for the fans. While United managers have had money to spend, you do wonder how many of those signed were actually first choice signings of the manager.

  • Comment posted by hfhno1, today at 11:08

    McNulty why don't you talk about some of the other clubs for once? How about an article on Eddie Howe? Maybe something about the job Rooney is doing in almost impossible circumstances?
    Money for old rope constantly.

    • Reply posted by boyd, today at 11:14

      boyd replied:
      Eddy howe and his blood money would make a good article

  • Comment posted by AP, today at 11:15

    Can't say Man Utd suffering embarrassment on live TV week after week is causing me any sleepless nights. Jamie Redknapp had it right on Sky: they just throw money and expect a team to appear. Here's to many more laughs at Utd's expense - Harry Maguire as captain being the biggest laugh of all.

    • Reply posted by stracepipe, today at 11:24

      stracepipe replied:
      It reminds me of the '70s and '80s. From a league championship point of view, Man U were in the wilderness for years.

  • Comment posted by legaleagle47, today at 11:16

    Easy with hindsight, but Man U really should have rid themselves of Pogba instead of Jose'... his 2 x trophies and 2nd in PL will be a distant memory before they win anything again... and lets be honest, what has Pogba done since? Player bigger than the club and rarely puts in 70% and rumour has it they've offered him £400k pw to stay... 'unbelievable Jeff'

    • Reply posted by Second Sight, today at 11:20

      Second Sight replied:
      Pogba optimises everything thats wrong with some of these premier league players!!!

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 11:05

    Wreck it Ralf is doing a fine demolition job - leave him alone.

  • Comment posted by Groucho, today at 11:03

    So Man Utd lose & still get a feature article.......
    It's ok to write about other clubs Mr Chief Football Writer

    • Reply posted by splat munro, today at 11:05

      splat munro replied:
      and he does do so

  • Comment posted by FP, today at 11:35

    BBC Manchester HQ + The Grauniad are proud their Mould Trafford are still top of the social media & column inches table.

    Marketing & PR is all Un-tied care about, they reduced fans to: "but we made the money back on shirts sales" + spit "DNA /culture" b .s.

    Mason Greenwood, Facundo Pellistri & Daniel James are perfect examples of their "development" process.

    Long may this decline club continue.

  • Comment posted by DarkWinter, today at 11:26

    Woodward has to take most of the blame for this. Years of throwing huge amounts at ageing superstars has come at the expense of actually building a team. Ibrahimovic, Cavani, Ronaldo. All expensive vanity projects designed to sell shirts rather than part of any strategic planning. Maguire? Hilariously stupid to pay £80m for a very limted player. Appointing an interim manager was equally dumb.

    • Reply posted by Ben Karkis, today at 11:36

      Ben Karkis replied:
      Cavani was excellent last year. There was no reason to bring in Ronaldo. Ibro got hurt and they got rid of him.

  • Comment posted by snowmobile, today at 11:17

    United need a complete clear out. Total shambles of a club at the moment. Only two players in that current squad I would keep are De Gea and Sancho. The rest need to go

    • Reply posted by Ben Karkis, today at 11:27

      Ben Karkis replied:
      Donny Van der Beek is not a bad player. They never gave him a shot.

  • Comment posted by Disco Barry, today at 11:13

    This is the issue with throwing money at a problem, it only attracts people who want the easy money. More concern for their instagram than the match. It's completely inexcusable to not try (as in the 2nd half). Stop giving them new contracts, sell anyone who doesn't give 100%, and try and build a squad that isn't an embarrassment to the shirt.

  • Comment posted by BlueStig, today at 11:08

    Rashford came of the bench with less than 30 minutes to play, he trotted around, and never got closed the MC defence down. Bernardo Silva was on from minute 1, still running and closing down the MU goalkeeper & defence in the 90th minute. That sums up the different attitudes of both teams.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 11:07

    Cue a week's worth of articles being churned out by the BBC on their darlings.

  • Comment posted by turney, today at 11:02

    they lost to Derby?
    maybe in more trouble than I thought

  • Comment posted by Skin_Deep, today at 11:40

    I'm really happy with United's performances, long may it continue!

