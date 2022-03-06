Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli0AC MilanAC Milan1

Napoli v AC Milan

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Ospina
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13RrahmaniBooked at 37mins
  • 26KoulibalyBooked at 24mins
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 8RuizSubstituted forMertensat 76'minutes
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forLozanoat 82'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forOunasat 67'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 82'minutes
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forElmasat 67'minutes
  • 9OsimhenBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 14Mertens
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 33Ounas
  • 37Petagna
  • 59Zanoli
  • 99Zambo Anguissa

AC Milan

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16MaignanBooked at 83mins
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forFlorenziat 80'minutes
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 19HernándezBooked at 77mins
  • 4Bennacer
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forKrunicat 68'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 80'minutes
  • 9GiroudBooked at 39minsSubstituted forRebicat 68'minutes
  • 17da Conceição Leão

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 10Díaz
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Rebic
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Maldini
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (AC Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Ounas.

  6. Booking

    Mike Maignan (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Franck Kessié.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa replaces Piotr Zielinski.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Hirving Lozano replaces Stanislav Lobotka.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Rafael Leão (AC Milan).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Davide Calabria.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Alexis Saelemaekers replaces Junior Messias.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).

  16. Post update

    Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Booking

    Victor Osimhen (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Fabián Ruiz.

Top Stories