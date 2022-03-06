Napoli v AC Milan

Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Ospina
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13RrahmaniBooked at 37mins
- 26KoulibalyBooked at 24mins
- 6Mário Rui
- 8RuizSubstituted forMertensat 76'minutes
- 68LobotkaSubstituted forLozanoat 82'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forOunasat 67'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 82'minutes
- 24InsigneSubstituted forElmasat 67'minutes
- 9OsimhenBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 1Meret
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 11Lozano
- 12Marfella
- 14Mertens
- 31Ghoulam
- 33Ounas
- 37Petagna
- 59Zanoli
- 99Zambo Anguissa
AC Milan
Formation 4-3-3
- 16MaignanBooked at 83mins
- 2CalabriaSubstituted forFlorenziat 80'minutes
- 20Kalulu
- 23Tomori
- 19HernándezBooked at 77mins
- 4Bennacer
- 8TonaliSubstituted forKrunicat 68'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 80'minutes
- 9GiroudBooked at 39minsSubstituted forRebicat 68'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 10Díaz
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Rebic
- 25Florenzi
- 27Maldini
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.
Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (AC Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Attempt saved. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Ounas.
Booking
Mike Maignan (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Franck Kessié.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Hirving Lozano replaces Stanislav Lobotka.
Hand ball by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).
Hand ball by Rafael Leão (AC Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Davide Calabria.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Alexis Saelemaekers replaces Junior Messias.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Post update
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Theo Hernández (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Victor Osimhen (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Fabián Ruiz.