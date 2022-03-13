Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace side enjoyed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium back in October

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira has confirmed he is still without injured midfielder James McArthur.

Nathan Ferguson also remains on the sidelines but fellow full-back Joel Ward is nearing a return after five matches out injured.

Manchester City may again be without Joao Cancelo due to illness.

Defender Ruben Dias is definitely out, while Nathan Ake, Cole Palmer and Zack Steffen are still injury doubts.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Patrick Vieira is doing a great job at Crystal Palace. They are good to watch going forward, with plenty of width, and he has changed the formation and mentality of the team since taking over from Roy Hodgson - the focus before was being difficult to beat, but now it is on their attacking play.

The Eagles beat Manchester City at Etihad Stadium earlier in the season and I am sure they will have another good go at City on Monday evening.

I still fancy City to come out on top, though. We saw in the Manchester derby how good they can be and I'd be surprised if their levels dropped here. They know they have got Liverpool breathing down their necks.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are aiming to complete a league double over Manchester City for the first time since 1987-88 in the second tier.

Palace's only win in their last 11 home fixtures versus City in all competitions came in April 2015.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have won two of their past three league games, as many victories as they enjoyed in their previous 14 (D5, L7).

Palace have lost only one of their last eight matches in all competitions, a 1-0 home league defeat against Chelsea on 19 February.

They have taken one point from their four Premier League home fixtures in 2022.

The Eagles are aiming to win both top-flight matches against the reigning champions in a single season for the first time.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won all 21 league matches in which they scored the opening goal this season.

City are unbeaten in 13 away league games since losing on the opening weekend of the season against Tottenham (W11, D2).

If they win all of their remaining five away league fixtures this campaign, they will equal the top-flight record for most away victories in a single season: 16, set by Spurs in 1960-61 and matched by City in 2017-18.

Riyad Mahrez has scored 13 goals in his last 14 City appearances and is their top scorer this season with 21.

Kevin de Bruyne has seven goals and three assists in his last 11 Premier League appearances.

