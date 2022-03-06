Last updated on .From the section Football

Adams Park has a capacity of around 10,000 and hosted Championship football last season

Jersey Bulls are to play a Combined Counties Premier Division game at League One side Wycombe Wanderers' Adams Park ground.

The island side's Springfield Stadium in St Helier is closed due to work to move fencing which will bring it up to standard should the third-placed Bulls win promotion this season.

Three home games - on 19, 26 and 30 March - will be played in the UK.

The Bulls will face Banstead Athletic at Adams Park on Saturday 19 March.

They will host Colliers Wood United at Three Bridges' Jubilee Field on Saturday 26 March before taking on Balham at Ascot United's Racecourse Ground on Tuesday 30 March.

Fences directly behind the goals at Springfield are being moved back to allow fans to stand behind the goals

"These changes, whilst very exciting, remain a huge blow to everyone involved with the club, especially our season ticket holders and supporters," Jersey Bulls said in a statement.

"Not only do we as a club rely on our gate receipts as an essential part of our income, but the matchday home crowd gives the team that 12th player effect boost - every time.

"Needless to say, should any season ticket holder travel to any of the three "home" games in England then you will of course receive free entry to the ground. If you have purchased a ticket for any of these games or a season ticket holder the club will write to you directly."