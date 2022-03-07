Top Football Tweets: Have we reached peak Roy Keane?

Last updated on .From the section Football

Roy Keane wasn't quite his usual upbeat self following the Manchester derby

Roy Keane unlocked new stores of anger in the aftermath of the Manchester derby.

Elsewhere, Brandon Williams had a little cuddle with Christian Eriksen, Philippe Coutinho put on a magic show and Caroline Weir turned the tide for Manchester City in the Continental League Cup final.

1. Criminal possession

It's fair to say that Manchester United got well and truly owned in Sunday's derby. The 4-1 scoreline was emphatic, but these possession stats from the second half tell quite a story in and of themselves.

2. New Roy Keane level unlocked

Perhaps even more entertaining than the football spectacle itself was Roy Keane's studio analysis after the match. Just when you thought he couldn't get any angrier, the former Manchester United captain seemed to ascend to a new level of exasperation, where he was just in pure flow state, anger pouring forth from his lips like a river.

Given the way Jack Grealish toyed with their defence, we're not sure that over-preening and hair-care are actually the source of United's problems, however.

Nevertheless, Keane's rant was impressive to behold.

One of the talking points from the match was Ralf Rangnick's decision to omit Cristiano Ronaldo from his squad. The Portuguese star's absence was due to injury, said his manager. However, it was a little awkward afterwards when Ronaldo's sister 'liked' a post claiming the decision was made for other motives.

3. Getting the band back together

Micah Richards couldn't help but laugh after Keane's rant in the Sky Sports studio (a braver man than us).

It's nice though to see that he, Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp were all singing from the same hymn sheet before kick-off.

4. All's well that ends well

Probably the most wholesome content of the weekend was this exchange between Norwich City's Brandon Williams and Brentford's Christian Eriksen. The Canaries' young Manchester United loan signing looked ready to get into a brawl after being brought down during the match, but opted for a hug instead once he realised who his assailant was.

5. Weir's dam fine performance

Two goals from Caroline Weir helped Manchester City complete a stunning second-half comeback to win the Continental League Cup on Saturday.

6. Rolling back the years

Philippe Coutinho showed that he's still got it on Saturday, with an absolutely magical display against Southampton. Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said the 29-year-old Brazilian was "right up there with his Liverpool form of old".

7. Sorry state of affairs

We've now reached the stage of football Twitter culture where clubs are doing sponsored apology tweets from players, even when they've won the match.

You might not guess it from Jonjo Shelvey's tone of contrition, but Newcastle actually beat Brighton on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

8. Arms like legs

Gareth Ainsworth celebrated his 500th game in charge of Wycombe Wanderers with a 3-1 win over Crewe on Saturday and we all got to enjoy this incredible photograph.

9. We all dream of a team of Paul Robinsons

The announcement that long-running Australian soap, Neighbours is coming to an end inspired this unlikely parallel story.

The Robinsons mentioned here include a former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper; a former left-back for Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion; an ex-Newcastle striker; a former centre-back who played for Millwall and a fictional character from the soap.

10. Eat, drink, breathe football

And, finally, this reminds us that we really must get to a game at Marsh Lane.