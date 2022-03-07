Feeney made 46 appearances for Northern Ireland

Warren Feeney has joined the Northern Ireland Under-21 coaching team.

The former Northern Ireland striker has been added to manager John Schofield's staff on a short-term basis.

Feeney, who made 46 international appearances as a player, was invited to take up the role by Northern Ireland senior team boss Ian Baraclough.

He enjoyed a two-year spell in charge of Bulgarian club OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad before leaving the position in December.

The 40-year-old former Linfield player-manager led Pirin to promotion to the Bulgarian top flight last season after being appointed in November 2019, following a spell in charge of Ards.

Northern Ireland are away to Slovakia in their next Euro Under 21 qualifier on 25 March. They were due to host Russia four days later but that has been postponed after the ban placed on Russian teams competing in competitions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Feeney, whose playing career included spells at Luton Town, Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Dundee United, said he is thoroughly looking forward to getting involved in the international set-up.

"I will do anything I can to help John and Ian," said Feeney, who scored five goals for Northern Ireland.

"Obviously being an ex-Northern Ireland player I have experience of being on trips and of coming up against teams with different cultures and set-ups.

"I loved playing for my country and want to help in any way I can. If I can pass my experience on to the younger players it can only be good for them. I'm in for a couple of games and I will see how it goes."