Michael O'Neill has won 49 of his 125 games as Stoke City boss since arriving in November 2019

Under-pressure Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill says they must get through their current "testing time" and stop a growing habit of leaking late goals.

The Potters have sunk to 15th in the Championship and have not won in six league and cup matches.

In five of those six games they have leaked a goal in the last 10 minutes and, in the other, they twice let slip a lead against Birmingham City.

"We've let in a lot of late goals in recent weeks," O'Neill said.

"It's easy to say to keep believing but it has created a lot of frustration in the stadium - and it's not easy to have a message for the fans when we've played as we have."

The Potters' late goals nightmare

12 Feb - Forest 2-2 Stoke (Yates equaliser 90+2)

23 Feb - Stoke 1-2 Luton (Jerome 81)

26 Feb - Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke (Solanke 83, Lowe 89)

1 March - Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke (Riedewald 82)

5 March - Stoke 0-1 Blackpool (Bowler 86)

Barnsley next up for Stoke

Following their latest late-goal woe, Saturday's 86th-minute Blackpool winner at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke have a chance to end their winless run when they head to struggling Barnsley on Tuesday, away from the growing pressure of playing at home.

The Potters may be without defender Liam Moore and striker Nick Powell, who both face scans after going off with injuries on Saturday.

But, although Stoke have not won in five away games since a 2-0 victory at Hull in January, and have slid 11 points off the play-off pack, O'Neill hopes his team can maintain their encouraging level of performance on the road.

"We didn't get results at Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth or Crystal Palace, but the team played well and we got hit by late goals," O'Neill added to BBC Radio Stoke.

"Despite what we perceive as a lot of good performances, that hasn't translated into points and results.

"We've more felt the pressure at home, where it's been a testing time for the team."

'I'm under no illusions about expectations'

O'Neill said his players had to deal with the pressure of expectation better.

"When we play at home, other teams now know that, if we don't get the start we want, that makes it difficult for us, but we just have to handle it better," the 54-year-old added.

"If results aren't meeting the expectations of the club, we're not kidding ourselves.

"I'm under no illusions about that. You know, if results aren't right, and the team aren't playing well, then as the manager you're going to come in for criticism.

"I've known that right back from when I first started at Brechin City. It was a very small club and a very small town - and it maybe wasn't hundreds, but there would be four or five behind the dug-out letting me know how the team was playing."

O'Neill also make it quite clear that is unfazed by comments on social media - as he is not a user.

"I don't do any of that," he said. "I'm not on Facebook or Twitter. I haven't done any of that for a long time. And I don't read any of it when we're winning either as it's all just as unbalanced.

"Naturally I feel the pressure but I've been in this position before. I managed a very difficult situation with Northern Ireland and turned that around. And I still believe I'll make this club better."

