Injury-plagued Stoke City linchpin Nick Powell has been ruled out for six more weeks with a new quad muscle injury.

The influential playmaker limped out of Stoke's 1-0 home defeat by Blackpool on Saturday - and boss Michael O'Neill confirmed this latest blow after Tuesday's 1-1 draw at lowly Barnsley.

"Nick hasn't got going really since he came back from injury. He's had to continually come off," said O'Neill .

"Nick went for a scan on Monday and we got told six weeks," he told BBC Stoke.

"We have to make sure he stays on the pitch as he's an important player for us. But he's not been available very much this season so we've had to play without him at times and we'll play without him now again for the next six weeks."

Powell has crucially only started 13 league matches this term, chiefly as a result of suffering a cracked fibula in the home defeat by Bournemouth in mid-October, followed by a positive Covid test and a further delayed return after a pre-Christmas setback.

But he was bang on form in Stoke's bright start to the season, scoring five times in the first seven games - and he has been badly missed during the Potters' decline to 15th in the table.

O'Neill has had better news on defender Liam Moore, who also went for a scan after coming off early against Blackpool with a knee injury.

"Liam Moore's knee is not as bad as feared at first," said O'Neill. "Morgan Fox is seven to 10 days' away and Tommy Smith is similar. But, while these injuries occur, it gives opportunities to others."