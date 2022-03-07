Last updated on .From the section European Football

Roberto Firmino scored Liverpool's first goal in a 2-0 win away to Inter Milan in the first leg

Champions League last 16: Liverpool v Inter Milan Venue: Anfield Date: Tuesday, 8 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One with build-up starting at 12:15 GMT. Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip have all returned to training after missing games through injury and illness.

Defender Matip and Spain midfielder Thiago could feature when the Reds host Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16 second leg at Anfield.

Boss Jurgen Klopp suggested Brazil forward Firmino might need a few more days training before he returns.

Liverpool established a 2-0 first-leg lead in Italy on 16 February.

Firmino, 30, scored Liverpool's first goal in Milan but he has not played since because of a groin injury.

The 30-year-old Matip has not featured since the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea because of illness and Thiago, also 30, was injured in the warm-up at Wembley.

'We are not a team who defends results'

Despite his side establishing a healthy lead from the trip to Milan, Klopp is taking nothing for granted against the Serie A champions.

Liverpool struck twice in the final 15 minutes in a tough encounter against Inter, with Mohamed Salah also on target.

"They don't come here as tourists," said the Liverpool boss.

"I know that they want to chase the game - that's what we want to do because we are not a team who defends results."

Having secured the EFL Cup, Liverpool are in the hunt for four trophies at the business end of the season.

They are six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, but have a game in hand and meet Pep Guardiola's side at Etihad Stadium on 10 April.

In addition, the Reds are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.