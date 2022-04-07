Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah are two of the world's most prized players - but the choice is yours

The title race is hotting up and with just one point separating Manchester City and Liverpool, their showdown on Sunday at Etihad Stadium could have huge significance.

The winner will be favourite to take the title, but which players would combine to make an unstoppable force?

Both sides boast attacking prowess in abundance, so who makes your combined XI?

Pick your team and share on social media using #bbcfootball.

Pick your combined Man City and Liverpool XI



















Select formation Confirm team