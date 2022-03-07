Chris Wilder (left) won promotion from League One to the Premier League in his five years as Sheffield United boss

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says his players must focus on the game as former manager Chris Wilder returns to the club for the first time with Middlesbrough.

The Blades host fellow Championship play-off chasers Boro on Tuesday.

Wilder led the Blades to the Premier League before leaving in March 2021.

"The job he did was remarkable. It was one of the golden periods of Sheffield United's history," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's the first time he's been back and it'll be strange and different but that won't affect him on the day.

"He'll get a great reception. It's great to have him back. He'll enjoy it but he'll want to get it out of the way and we can't get distracted by that. It's down to 11 v 11 on the pitch.

"It does add something to the game for lots of reasons but we want to beat each other and then we'll share a beer afterwards."

Wilder 'loving' journey with Boro

Wilder, 54, guided his hometown club from League One to the Premier League in his five seasons in charge but left last season with them bound for relegation back to the Championship.

He took over at Middlesbrough in November and has taken them into promotion contention and the FA Cup quarter-finals.

"I can't get away from the history books or the journey I had there. It's a journey that can't be erased but I'm on a new one now and I'm loving it," Wilder told BBC Radio Tees.

"The players have been outstanding in their attitude because I've asked them to play a different way to what they were accustomed to and the fans are enjoying it too."

Heckingbottom, 44, initially replaced Wilder on a caretaker basis until the end of the season before Slavisa Jokanovic took over in the summer.

However, the Serb endured a tough start to the campaign and was replaced by Heckingbottom in November.

Since then they have won nine of 15 games to climb to seventh in the table, a point behind Boro, and Wilder is not surprised to see them doing well.

"I brought Paul in and I've known him for a long time. He's got a grip of the situation," he added.

"It's a talented group of players with experience of the division. They're accustomed to a way of playing that they've gone back to, which is what I would have expected when Paul was given the job.

"It's going to be a tough evening because they're on a good run."