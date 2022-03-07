The FA Cup - Fifth Round
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest19:30HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: The City Ground, England

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town

From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Horvath
  • 4Worrall
  • 27S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 15Lowe
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 20Johnson
  • 16Surridge

Substitutes

  • 3Figueiredo
  • 8Colback
  • 9Davis
  • 14Laryea
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 23Lolley
  • 30Samba

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Blackman
  • 2Ávila
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 14Ruffels
  • 48Eiting
  • 6Hogg
  • 23Sarr
  • 16Thomas
  • 24Sinani
  • 19Holmes

Substitutes

  • 3Toffolo
  • 7Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 15High
  • 20Turton
  • 21Nicholls
  • 25Ward
  • 29Rowe
  • 37Russell
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match report to follow.

