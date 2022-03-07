Last updated on .From the section Football

Lennon had been out of management since leaving Celtic in February 2021

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been appointed head coach of Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.

The Northern Irishman has signed a deal that will take him up to the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

He has been out of management since stepping down from his second managerial spell at Celtic Park last February.

Omonia recently parted ways with former Rangers and Manchester United defender Henning Berg.

They featured in the group stage of this season's Europa Conference League but missed out on a place in the Cypriot top six when the league split in two.

Lennon, 50, led Celtic to 10 major trophies across his two stints as manager, winning two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup having returned to the club in February 2019 following the departure of Brendan Rodgers.

However he resigned two years later as Celtic's bid to win 10 consecutive league titles crumbled.

In between his spells at Celtic Lennon spent 17 months as manager of Bolton Wanderers before guiding Hibernian to the Scottish Championship title in 2017.