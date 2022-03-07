Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton are without a win in their past 11 Premier League away games

Frank Lampard says he has "no fear" about what lies ahead after Everton's relegation troubles deepened with a 5-0 hammering at Tottenham.

The Toffees are one point above the relegation zone after a seventh defeat in eight Premier League games.

They have 22 points from 25 games - Everton's lowest total at this stage of a top-flight season in their history.

"I have no problems with the challenge," added Lampard after his heaviest defeat as a manager.

Monday's thrashing was Everton's ninth defeat in 13 league games away from home this season.

Their 13 remaining games include fixtures against teams chasing European places and the title, including West Ham (away), Manchester United (home), Liverpool (away), Chelsea (home) and Arsenal (away).

Lampard said he "can't wait" for Everton's next two games - Wolves at home on Sunday followed by Newcastle at home on 17 March.

"I will be ready for them, the players will be ready for them, they have to be ready for them," he added.

"I didn't walk into the building with a magic wand.

"The feeling at this club when I came here was we could be going down. It was clear around the city, it was up to me to change that and I thought we had changed that.

"But this is a test of that. I had 20 years as a player, I had hundreds of periods like this."

Lampard said it was vital everyone at the club sticks together.

"The general feeling has been very good and we cannot lose that because people will throw things at us for one bad game," he said.

"We have to think of the bigger picture - there are 13 games to go.

"Before I came in, there were issues and they are becoming clearer. But it is important the positivity remains, not stupid positivity."

'Spineless and gutless'

Chris Sutton, former Premier League winner, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live

Everton were spineless and gutless. You should have seen Frank Lampard's face, he had a face like thunder. Where do Everton go from here? They were hopeless.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked miles off, Richarlison was poor, these are worrying signs for Everton. Maybe a lot of fans were thinking we are too good too go down, but on the evidence of that, alarms bells are ringing.

A lot of this is about character and we didn't see a lot of character from Everton. They are in big, big trouble.

Supporters will have nothing but fear and dread - social media reaction

Kaeto Hernandez: Lampard won't keep this team up.

Aidan Barlow: It's just two wins in 19 - half a season - for Everton. Games in hand don't count for much if there is such a low likelihood of those games being won. Supporters will have nothing but fear and dread of the downward spiral of relegation. How did it come to this?

Kyle Utterson: Too many Everton players are not players you would want in a relegation battle. Not enough commitment or fight from them tonight. Spurs played well but it was too easy for them.

Nigel, Barnet: Nobody at Everton thinks we're too good to go down. We're in big trouble.

Ade: Wow. Looking at Everton's fixtures over the coming weeks, they seriously are getting relegated. Don't see many points at all. Never got the whole Lampard appointment, way too risky for a club in peril. You look at Burnley and you know they will fight. No fight in Everton.