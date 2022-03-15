Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers19:45DerbyDerby County
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kaminski
- 26Lenihan
- 25van Hecke
- 16Wharton
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 27Travis
- 4Johnson
- 3Pickering
- 8Rothwell
- 10Dolan
- 7Khadra
Substitutes
- 9Gallagher
- 13Pears
- 15Brown
- 19Hedges
- 21Buckley
- 23Dack
- 28Giles
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Allsop
- 2Byrne
- 33Davies
- 41Cashin
- 26Buchanan
- 42Thompson
- 8Bird
- 32Ebiowei
- 11Morrison
- 10Lawrence
- 38Knight
Substitutes
- 3Forsyth
- 5Bielik
- 13Kazim-Richards
- 16Stearman
- 21Roos
- 36Ebosele
- 48Plange
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match report to follow.