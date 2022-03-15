West Bromwich Albion v Fulham

West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00FulhamFulham
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Johnstone
- 6Ajayi
- 5Bartley
- 16Clarke
- 2Furlong
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 8Livermore
- 27Mowatt
- 3Townsend
- 18Grant
- 7Robinson
Substitutes
- 4O'Shea
- 11Diangana
- 14Molumby
- 15Carroll
- 20Reach
- 21Kipré
- 36Palmer
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6Reed
- 12Chalobah
- 8Wilson
- 28Carvalho
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 10Cairney
- 17Cavaleiro
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 24Seri
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match report to follow.