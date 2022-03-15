Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium, England

Birmingham City v Middlesbrough

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Etheridge
  • 18Mengi
  • 4Roberts
  • 50Gordon
  • 24Graham
  • 20Gardner
  • 6Woods
  • 8Richards
  • 3Pedersen
  • 25Hernández
  • 10Jutkiewicz

Substitutes

  • 2Colin
  • 7Chong
  • 9Hogan
  • 11Bela
  • 21Bacuna
  • 34Sunjic
  • 38Jeacock

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 17McNair
  • 6Fry
  • 35Jones
  • 25Crooks
  • 16Howson
  • 7Tavernier
  • 3Taylor
  • 47Balogun
  • 26Connolly

Substitutes

  • 14Peltier
  • 18Watmore
  • 22Bamba
  • 27Bola
  • 28Daniels
  • 37Coburn
  • 50Boyd-Munce
Referee:
Darren Bond

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham36238590315977
2Bournemouth34198755302565
3Huddersfield371712851381363
4QPR361781152421059
5Blackburn371610114637958
6Sheff Utd361691150401057
7Luton36169114941857
8Middlesbrough36168124640656
9Nottm Forest3515101050341655
10Coventry36159124843554
11Millwall361412103734354
12Blackpool36149134241151
13Preston371215104040051
14West Brom361311123934550
15Stoke361210144542346
16Swansea35128153850-1244
17Cardiff37127184355-1243
18Bristol City37127184765-1843
19Birmingham371011164256-1441
20Hull37108193041-1138
21Reading36105214272-3029
22Barnsley36510212652-2625
23Derby371112143641-524
24Peterborough3658232772-4523
