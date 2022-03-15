Birmingham City v Middlesbrough

BirminghamBirmingham City19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Etheridge
- 18Mengi
- 4Roberts
- 50Gordon
- 24Graham
- 20Gardner
- 6Woods
- 8Richards
- 3Pedersen
- 25Hernández
- 10Jutkiewicz
Substitutes
- 2Colin
- 7Chong
- 9Hogan
- 11Bela
- 21Bacuna
- 34Sunjic
- 38Jeacock
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 2Dijksteel
- 17McNair
- 6Fry
- 35Jones
- 25Crooks
- 16Howson
- 7Tavernier
- 3Taylor
- 47Balogun
- 26Connolly
Substitutes
- 14Peltier
- 18Watmore
- 22Bamba
- 27Bola
- 28Daniels
- 37Coburn
- 50Boyd-Munce
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match report to follow.