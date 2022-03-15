Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley19:45Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: Oakwell, England

Barnsley v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40Collins
  • 7Brittain
  • 6Andersen
  • 30Helik
  • 4Styles
  • 33Wolfe
  • 17Gomes
  • 26Vita
  • 27Bassi
  • 28Quina
  • 14Morris

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 5Kitching
  • 11Leya Iseka
  • 21Palmer
  • 22Oduor
  • 24Halme
  • 44Cole

Bristol City

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 14Weimann
  • 24Cundy
  • 25Klose
  • 5Atkinson
  • 3Dasilva
  • 36Scott
  • 42Massengo
  • 6James
  • 9Martin
  • 18Semenyo

Substitutes

  • 8Williams
  • 13Wiles-Richards
  • 16Pring
  • 21Wells
  • 26Vyner
  • 33Bell
  • 37Conway
Referee:
David Webb

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham36238590315977
2Bournemouth34198755302565
3Huddersfield371712851381363
4QPR361781152421059
5Blackburn371610114637958
6Sheff Utd361691150401057
7Luton36169114941857
8Middlesbrough36168124640656
9Nottm Forest3515101050341655
10Coventry36159124843554
11Millwall361412103734354
12Blackpool36149134241151
13Preston371215104040051
14West Brom361311123934550
15Stoke361210144542346
16Swansea35128153850-1244
17Cardiff37127184355-1243
18Bristol City37127184765-1843
19Birmingham371011164256-1441
20Hull37108193041-1138
21Reading36105214272-3029
22Barnsley36510212652-2625
23Derby371112143641-524
24Peterborough3658232772-4523
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport