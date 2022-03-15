League Two
SwindonSwindon Town19:45Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Sutton United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Wollacott
  • 24Hunt
  • 4Conroy
  • 6Baudry
  • 2Odimayo
  • 3Iandolo
  • 20Williams
  • 25Reed
  • 28Aguiar
  • 9Davison
  • 11McKirdy

Substitutes

  • 10Payne
  • 12Ward
  • 17Mitchell-Lawson
  • 18Egbo
  • 26East
  • 29Parsons
  • 34Minturn

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Nelson
  • 22Kizzi
  • 4Rowe
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 3Wyatt
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 18Lovatt
  • 20Boldewijn
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 9Bugiel
  • 26Bennett

Substitutes

  • 13House
  • 14Dundas
  • 19Korboa
  • 27Kouassi
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green351911564313368
2Northampton361791043311260
3Newport361611958451359
4Tranmere36178114132959
5Exeter341513650341658
6Swindon3616101059441558
7Sutton United351691053401357
8Bristol Rovers36169115142957
9Mansfield3316894637956
10Port Vale341411950341653
11Salford341310113831749
12Hartlepool35139133644-848
13Crawley35129144350-745
14Harrogate351110145255-343
15Bradford361013134045-543
16Walsall361110153847-943
17Carlisle351010153047-1740
18Rochdale34815113945-639
19Colchester36912153650-1439
20Leyton Orient34715124236636
21Barrow35713153141-1034
22Stevenage36713163256-2434
23Oldham34710173452-1831
24Scunthorpe36412202562-3724
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC