Exeter City v Crawley Town

ExeterExeter City19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dawson
- 12Key
- 26Sweeney
- 34Hartridge
- 3Sparkes
- 8Collins
- 14Dieng
- 20Brown
- 7Jay
- 31Coley
- 18Zanzala
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 4Atangana
- 11Amond
- 15Phillips
- 17Taylor
- 39Diabate
- 40Brown
Crawley
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Morris
- 15Francillette
- 4Francomb
- 39Hessenthaler
- 14Tilley
- 8Powell
- 28Payne
- 25Tsaroulla
- 21Appiah
- 10Nadesan
- 9Nichols
Substitutes
- 2Davies
- 17Adebowale
- 18Ferry
- 40Hutchinson
- 42Seymour
- 45Marshall
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match report to follow.