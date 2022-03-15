League Two
ExeterExeter City19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Crawley Town

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dawson
  • 12Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 34Hartridge
  • 3Sparkes
  • 8Collins
  • 14Dieng
  • 20Brown
  • 7Jay
  • 31Coley
  • 18Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 4Atangana
  • 11Amond
  • 15Phillips
  • 17Taylor
  • 39Diabate
  • 40Brown

Crawley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Morris
  • 15Francillette
  • 4Francomb
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 14Tilley
  • 8Powell
  • 28Payne
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 21Appiah
  • 10Nadesan
  • 9Nichols

Substitutes

  • 2Davies
  • 17Adebowale
  • 18Ferry
  • 40Hutchinson
  • 42Seymour
  • 45Marshall
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green351911564313368
2Northampton361791043311260
3Newport361611958451359
4Tranmere36178114132959
5Exeter341513650341658
6Swindon3616101059441558
7Sutton United351691053401357
8Bristol Rovers36169115142957
9Mansfield3316894637956
10Port Vale341411950341653
11Salford341310113831749
12Hartlepool35139133644-848
13Crawley35129144350-745
14Harrogate351110145255-343
15Bradford361013134045-543
16Walsall361110153847-943
17Carlisle351010153047-1740
18Rochdale34815113945-639
19Colchester36912153650-1439
20Leyton Orient34715124236636
21Barrow35713153141-1034
22Stevenage36713163256-2434
23Oldham34710173452-1831
24Scunthorpe36412202562-3724
