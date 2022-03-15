League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United19:45NewportNewport County
Venue: Brunton Park, England

Carlisle United v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 33Howard
  • 7Riley
  • 6Simeu
  • 16Feeney
  • 5McDonald
  • 28Roberts
  • 27Gibson
  • 8Guy
  • 11Dickenson
  • 30Patrick
  • 24Sho-Silva

Substitutes

  • 1Norman
  • 3Armer
  • 4Devine
  • 12Mellish
  • 17Whelan
  • 29Omotoye
  • 31Dennis

Newport

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 2Norman
  • 5J Clarke
  • 28Demetriou
  • 3Haynes
  • 17Bennett
  • 8Dolan
  • 26Waite
  • 18Azaz
  • 19Telford
  • 11Street

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 12Fisher
  • 14Lewis
  • 16Abraham
  • 21Collins
  • 22Ellison
  • 59Karadogan
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green351911564313368
2Northampton361791043311260
3Newport361611958451359
4Tranmere36178114132959
5Exeter341513650341658
6Swindon3616101059441558
7Sutton United351691053401357
8Bristol Rovers36169115142957
9Mansfield3316894637956
10Port Vale341411950341653
11Salford341310113831749
12Hartlepool35139133644-848
13Crawley35129144350-745
14Harrogate351110145255-343
15Bradford361013134045-543
16Walsall361110153847-943
17Carlisle351010153047-1740
18Rochdale34815113945-639
19Colchester36912153650-1439
20Leyton Orient34715124236636
21Barrow35713153141-1034
22Stevenage36713163256-2434
23Oldham34710173452-1831
24Scunthorpe36412202562-3724
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC