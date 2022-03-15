League Two
Port ValePort Vale19:45MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Mansfield Town

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-5-2

  • 26Stone
  • 6Smith
  • 16Martin
  • 5Hall
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 23Pett
  • 20Charsley
  • 15Hussey
  • 9Wilson
  • 13Proctor

Substitutes

  • 4Walker
  • 11Benning
  • 19Amoo
  • 22Holy
  • 24Harratt
  • 29Edmondson
  • 30Cooper

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Bishop
  • 23Wallace
  • 6Rawson
  • 14Perch
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 25Stirk
  • 8O Clarke
  • 7Murphy
  • 32Lapslie
  • 18Oates
  • 12Hawkins

Substitutes

  • 4Hewitt
  • 9Bowery
  • 10Maris
  • 11Johnson
  • 24Stech
  • 26Law
  • 35O'Toole
Referee:
Peter Wright

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green351911564313368
2Northampton361791043311260
3Newport361611958451359
4Tranmere36178114132959
5Exeter341513650341658
6Swindon3616101059441558
7Sutton United351691053401357
8Bristol Rovers36169115142957
9Mansfield3316894637956
10Port Vale341411950341653
11Salford341310113831749
12Hartlepool35139133644-848
13Crawley35129144350-745
14Harrogate351110145255-343
15Bradford361013134045-543
16Walsall361110153847-943
17Carlisle351010153047-1740
18Rochdale34815113945-639
19Colchester36912153650-1439
20Leyton Orient34715124236636
21Barrow35713153141-1034
22Stevenage36713163256-2434
23Oldham34710173452-1831
24Scunthorpe36412202562-3724
View full League Two table

