League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: The Fully Charged New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 4Sweeney
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21Hendry
  • 11Cadden
  • 8Adams
  • 14Matt
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 10Aitchison
  • 12Allen
  • 18Young
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 25McAteer
  • 28March

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 6Thompson
  • 35Ray
  • 19Beckles
  • 3Wood
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 34Coleman
  • 14Khan
  • 9Smith
  • 16Drinan

Substitutes

  • 7Smyth
  • 10Nouble
  • 11Archibald
  • 21Young
  • 25Ogie
  • 32Brown
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green351911564313368
2Northampton361791043311260
3Newport361611958451359
4Tranmere36178114132959
5Exeter341513650341658
6Swindon3616101059441558
7Sutton United351691053401357
8Bristol Rovers36169115142957
9Mansfield3316894637956
10Port Vale341411950341653
11Salford341310113831749
12Hartlepool35139133644-848
13Crawley35129144350-745
14Harrogate351110145255-343
15Bradford361013134045-543
16Walsall361110153847-943
17Carlisle351010153047-1740
18Rochdale34815113945-639
19Colchester36912153650-1439
20Leyton Orient34715124236636
21Barrow35713153141-1034
22Stevenage36713163256-2434
23Oldham34710173452-1831
24Scunthorpe36412202562-3724
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC