League Two
StevenageStevenage19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pym
  • 18O'Neill
  • 15Vancooten
  • 6Prosser
  • 2Wildin
  • 8Taylor
  • 16Upson
  • 14Lines
  • 7List
  • 9Norris
  • 10Carter

Substitutes

  • 11Westbrooke
  • 19Read
  • 20Reid
  • 27Barry
  • 28Tinubu
  • 36Clements
  • 37Walker

Northampton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Roberts
  • 3McGowan
  • 5Guthrie
  • 6Horsfall
  • 14Koiki
  • 4Sowerby
  • 7Hoskins
  • 8Lewis
  • 11Pinnock
  • 10Lubala
  • 24Appéré

Substitutes

  • 2Harriman
  • 18Zimba
  • 20Magloire
  • 22Ashley-Seal
  • 23Mills
  • 26Maxted
  • 32Rose
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green351911564313368
2Northampton361791043311260
3Newport361611958451359
4Tranmere36178114132959
5Exeter341513650341658
6Swindon3616101059441558
7Sutton United351691053401357
8Bristol Rovers36169115142957
9Mansfield3316894637956
10Port Vale341411950341653
11Salford341310113831749
12Hartlepool35139133644-848
13Crawley35129144350-745
14Harrogate351110145255-343
15Bradford361013134045-543
16Walsall361110153847-943
17Carlisle351010153047-1740
18Rochdale34815113945-639
19Colchester36912153650-1439
20Leyton Orient34715124236636
21Barrow35713153141-1034
22Stevenage36713163256-2434
23Oldham34710173452-1831
24Scunthorpe36412202562-3724
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC