Stevenage v Northampton Town

StevenageStevenage19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Line-ups
Stevenage
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Pym
- 18O'Neill
- 15Vancooten
- 6Prosser
- 2Wildin
- 8Taylor
- 16Upson
- 14Lines
- 7List
- 9Norris
- 10Carter
Substitutes
- 11Westbrooke
- 19Read
- 20Reid
- 27Barry
- 28Tinubu
- 36Clements
- 37Walker
Northampton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Roberts
- 3McGowan
- 5Guthrie
- 6Horsfall
- 14Koiki
- 4Sowerby
- 7Hoskins
- 8Lewis
- 11Pinnock
- 10Lubala
- 24Appéré
Substitutes
- 2Harriman
- 18Zimba
- 20Magloire
- 22Ashley-Seal
- 23Mills
- 26Maxted
- 32Rose
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match report to follow.