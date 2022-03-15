League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45BradfordBradford City
Venue: The Suit Direct Stadium, England

Hartlepool United v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 16Byrne
  • 5Odusina
  • 3Ferguson
  • 30White
  • 8Featherstone
  • 18Smith
  • 10Molyneux
  • 11Carver
  • 12Grey

Substitutes

  • 4Liddle
  • 7Bogle
  • 20Ogle
  • 21Fletcher
  • 22Crawford
  • 23Francis-Angol
  • 31Bilokapic

Bradford

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 12Bass
  • 27Hendrie
  • 6Songo'o
  • 4O'Connor
  • 14Foulds
  • 18Watt
  • 17Evans
  • 22Sutton
  • 8Cooke
  • 28Pereira
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 2Threlkeld
  • 10Walker
  • 16Kelleher
  • 20Robinson
  • 29Lavery
  • 30Delfouneso
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green351911564313368
2Northampton361791043311260
3Newport361611958451359
4Tranmere36178114132959
5Exeter341513650341658
6Swindon3616101059441558
7Sutton United351691053401357
8Bristol Rovers36169115142957
9Mansfield3316894637956
10Port Vale341411950341653
11Salford341310113831749
12Hartlepool35139133644-848
13Crawley35129144350-745
14Harrogate351110145255-343
15Bradford361013134045-543
16Walsall361110153847-943
17Carlisle351010153047-1740
18Rochdale34815113945-639
19Colchester36912153650-1439
20Leyton Orient34715124236636
21Barrow35713153141-1034
22Stevenage36713163256-2434
23Oldham34710173452-1831
24Scunthorpe36412202562-3724
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC