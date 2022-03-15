League Two
RochdaleRochdale19:45SalfordSalford City
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Salford City

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lynch
  • 4McNulty
  • 6O'Connell
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 13Keohane
  • 23Kelly
  • 14Broadbent
  • 26Clark
  • 8Ball
  • 29Campbell

Substitutes

  • 7Dooley
  • 9Charman
  • 10Newby
  • 11Grant
  • 16Done
  • 20Cashman
  • 33Coleman

Salford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1King
  • 4Lowe
  • 42Vassell
  • 6Ndaba
  • 3Touray
  • 17Kelly
  • 8Lund
  • 7Watson
  • 10Hunter
  • 19Smith
  • 37Thomas-Asante

Substitutes

  • 2Love
  • 14Willock
  • 22Golden
  • 24Bolton
  • 31Torrance
  • 33Loughlan
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green351911564313368
2Northampton361791043311260
3Newport361611958451359
4Tranmere36178114132959
5Exeter341513650341658
6Swindon3616101059441558
7Sutton United351691053401357
8Bristol Rovers36169115142957
9Mansfield3316894637956
10Port Vale341411950341653
11Salford341310113831749
12Hartlepool35139133644-848
13Crawley35129144350-745
14Harrogate351110145255-343
15Bradford361013134045-543
16Walsall361110153847-943
17Carlisle351010153047-1740
18Rochdale34815113945-639
19Colchester36912153650-1439
20Leyton Orient34715124236636
21Barrow35713153141-1034
22Stevenage36713163256-2434
23Oldham34710173452-1831
24Scunthorpe36412202562-3724
