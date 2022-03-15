National League
SouthendSouthend United19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Ralph
  • 5Hobson
  • 21Neal
  • 11Powell
  • 10Dalby
  • 20Atkinson
  • 24Demetriou
  • 27Davies
  • 35Kensdale
  • 38Husin

Substitutes

  • 7Bridge
  • 8Dunne
  • 12Clifford
  • 23Andeng-Ndi
  • 30Dennis

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 5Wright
  • 2Reynolds
  • 30Comley
  • 8Sagaf
  • 3Johnson
  • 4Rance
  • 12Robinson
  • 11Weston
  • 9McCallum
  • 24Morias

Substitutes

  • 10Balanta
  • 18Scott
  • 19Ling
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
Referee:
Ryan Atkin

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport31214662273567
2Chesterfield331712459332663
3Wrexham31187656302661
4Halifax30186647232460
5Boreham Wood29169440221857
6Solihull Moors311510652322055
7Grimsby321741148311755
8Notts County31159757372054
9Bromley29157745331252
10Dag & Red311541256411549
11Torquay32138114846247
12Southend31128113541-644
13Altrincham33117155254-240
14Yeovil32109132835-739
15Wealdstone32108143648-1238
16Woking33114184448-437
17Eastleigh32107153348-1537
18Barnet3198144056-1635
19Maidenhead United3298153555-2035
20Aldershot3187163350-1731
21Weymouth3357213264-3222
22King's Lynn3246222962-3318
23Dover3215262374-51-4
