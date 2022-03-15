Southend United v Dagenham & Redbridge

SouthendSouthend United19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Arnold
- 3Ralph
- 5Hobson
- 21Neal
- 11Powell
- 10Dalby
- 20Atkinson
- 24Demetriou
- 27Davies
- 35Kensdale
- 38Husin
Substitutes
- 7Bridge
- 8Dunne
- 12Clifford
- 23Andeng-Ndi
- 30Dennis
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 5Wright
- 2Reynolds
- 30Comley
- 8Sagaf
- 3Johnson
- 4Rance
- 12Robinson
- 11Weston
- 9McCallum
- 24Morias
Substitutes
- 10Balanta
- 18Scott
- 19Ling
- 20da Silva Vilhete
- Referee:
- Ryan Atkin
Match details to follow.