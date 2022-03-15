National League
StockportStockport County19:45Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Edgeley Park, England

Stockport County v Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 3Kitching
  • 5Palmer
  • 15Johnson
  • 9Madden
  • 7Southam-Hales
  • 14Collar
  • 18Croasdale
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 23Sarcevic
  • 27Crankshaw

Substitutes

  • 2Minihan
  • 4Hogan
  • 20Newby
  • 22Quigley
  • 25Ashby-Hammond

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Jaros
  • 23Chicksen
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 14Francis
  • 3Taylor
  • 24Lacey
  • 26Richardson
  • 18Palmer
  • 10Roberts
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 11Nemane
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 17Vincent
  • 27Brunt
Referee:
Paul Marsden

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport31214662273567
2Chesterfield331712459332663
3Wrexham31187656302661
4Halifax30186647232460
5Boreham Wood29169440221857
6Solihull Moors311510652322055
7Grimsby321741148311755
8Notts County31159757372054
9Bromley29157745331252
10Dag & Red311541256411549
11Torquay32138114846247
12Southend31128113541-644
13Altrincham33117155254-240
14Yeovil32109132835-739
15Wealdstone32108143648-1238
16Woking33114184448-437
17Eastleigh32107153348-1537
18Barnet3198144056-1635
19Maidenhead United3298153555-2035
20Aldershot3187163350-1731
21Weymouth3357213264-3222
22King's Lynn3246222962-3318
23Dover3215262374-51-4
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC