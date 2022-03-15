Stockport County v Notts County

StockportStockport County19:45Notts CountyNotts County
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 3Kitching
- 5Palmer
- 15Johnson
- 9Madden
- 7Southam-Hales
- 14Collar
- 18Croasdale
- 21Hippolyte
- 23Sarcevic
- 27Crankshaw
Substitutes
- 2Minihan
- 4Hogan
- 20Newby
- 22Quigley
- 25Ashby-Hammond
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Jaros
- 23Chicksen
- 5Rawlinson
- 14Francis
- 3Taylor
- 24Lacey
- 26Richardson
- 18Palmer
- 10Roberts
- 20Rodrigues
- 9Wootton
Substitutes
- 7Mitchell
- 11Nemane
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 17Vincent
- 27Brunt
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
Match details to follow.