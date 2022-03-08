Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Scott Brown made 33 appearances for Aberdeen, scoring twice

Scott Brown has left Aberdeen after nine months "to take the next steps in his coaching journey".

The midfielder and former Scotland captain, 36, joined from Celtic last summer to play for new manager Stephen Glass and take on coaching duties.

Glass was sacked last month and ex-St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin came in.

Brown said: "Aberdeen is a huge club and I know there is a real determination from all to deliver success both on and off the pitch."

The ex-Celtic skipper was not in the Dons squad that lost at Rangers on Saturday.

And Aberdeen said in a statement: "He will now depart the Dons to allow him to focus on his coaching development with a view to taking the first steps in his managerial career when an opportunity arises. We wish him all the very best in his future career."

Brown, who has won 10 league titles and 13 cup tournaments as a player, thanked Aberdeen's board, Glass and his Dons team-mates.

"I know I was only in the North-east for a short period, but the fans made me feel welcome from day one, so my thanks must also go to them for showing me so much support," he added.

After starting his career at Hibernian and winning his first medal, Brown went on to win 55 international caps and scored four goals for his country.

At Celtic, where he won 22 of his 23 medals, Brown played 620 times and is seventh in the Glasgow club's all-time appearance list.