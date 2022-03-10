Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 11 March

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Flint Town United; 19:45 GMT: Bala's eight match winning run came to an end at The New Saints in midweek but Colin Caton's side remain second. Flint are without a win in five games and are fifth in the table.

Caernarfon Town v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Caernarfon, elevated to the top six after Connah's Quay's points deduction, made an impressive start to the second phase with a 3-0 win at Penybont while Newtown will be looking to bounce back after losing at home to Bala. Newtown have won all three previous meetings this season - two league games and a Nathaniel MG Cup tie.

Saturday, 5 March

Championship Conference

The New Saints v Penybont; 12:45 GMT: A point will be enough for The New Saints to clinch the title for the 14th time and their first since 2019. Penybont remain third but are without a win in three games and have yet to beat Saints in the Cymru Premier.

Play-Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Emlyn Lewis' goal for Cardiff Met separated the sides when they met at Park Avenue during phase one, although Aber won the reverse fixture at Cyncoed. Seventh placed Met are unbeaten in nine games, with the last five games ending in draws. They are two points above Aber, who have not lost in five games.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Barry Town United; 14:30 GMT: Nomads are in 11th spot and six points behind 10th placed Barry who are without a win in four games. Gavin Chesterfield's side beat the champions twice during phase one.

Haverfordwest County v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Druids were denied a first win of the season by Aberystwyth in their previous game while Haverfordwest are unbeaten in three games under Nicky Hayen, including a 2-0 victory at Druids in the final game of phase one.