Fighting broke out between the opposing sets of fans at the La Corregidora stadium

Mexican side Queretaro have been ordered to play their home games behind closed doors for a year after violent scenes at their match against Atlas on Saturday.

At least 26 people were injured when violence broke out among the crowd. Three remain in a critical condition in hospital.

"We don't want criminals in disguise," said the league.

The match was abandoned after 63 minutes.

Fighting had spilled on to the field at La Corregidora stadium.

Some players attempted to calm fans down before they were sent to the locker room. Liga MX champions Atlas were wining 1-0 when the match was abandoned.

All Sunday's matches were suspended "in solidarity with the people affected".

On Tuesday league president Mikel Arriola blamed organised groups of fans for the violence.

In addition to playing home matches without fans for a year he also banned Queretaro's fans from attending away matches for three years.

World governing body Fifa called the violence "unacceptable and intolerable".