Scottish gossip: Scott Brown, Luka Modric, Neil Ruddock, Jason Cummings, Neil Lennon
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has offered his former captain Scott Brown, 36, a coaching opportunity at Leicester City. (Sun)
Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie believes his former Celtic team-mate Brown would be wrong to retire, after the ex-national team captain left Aberdeen. (Football Scotland)
Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson reckons he saw signs Brown looked frustrated at Aberdeen long before he ended his Pittodrie contract. (Daily Record)
Rangers legend Ally McCoist claims the Ibrox club could have landed Croatia playmaker Luka Modric 15 years ago - but couldn't afford the £3.5m to sign him. (Daily Record)
Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings, 26 - who left the club in January to join Central Coast Mariners - denies he was ever in an unfit state for Dark Blues training. (Football Scotland)
Hearts are anxiously awaiting the results of a scan on John Souttar's ankle amid fears the defender is facing another lay-off. (Sun)
Ex-Liverpool and England centre-back Neil Ruddock says he was "gutted" when a proposed move to Walter Smith's Rangers in 1996 was called off as he was driving to Ibrox. (Sun)
Celtic captain Callum McGregor has revealed the piece of advice given to him by former Hoops manager Tommy Burns that helped turn him into a first-team player. (Daily Record)
Dundee United right-back Liam Smith has been inspired by Bayern Munich stars past and present - Philipp Lahm and Joshua Kimmich - after his reinvention as a goalscoring midfielder. (Daily Record)
New Omonia Nicosia boss Neil Lennon has been warned of the "volatile" nature of Cypriot football by former Celtic team-mate Stephen Pressley, who has managed in the country. (Daily Express)
