Bayern Munich v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 21Hernández
- 42Musiala
- 6Kimmich
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 11Coman
- 9Lewandowski
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSarrat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 3Richards
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 38Vidovic
- 40Tillman
- 44Stanisic
RB Salzburg
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 18Köhn
- 43Kristensen
- 22SoletSubstituted forPiatkowskiat 45'minutes
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 7Capaldo
- 19Camara
- 11Aaronson
- 13SeiwaldSubstituted forSucicat 45'minutes
- 9Adamu
- 27Adeyemi
Substitutes
- 1Mantl
- 2van der Brempt
- 4Piatkowski
- 10Bernede
- 14Kjærgaard
- 16Junuzovic
- 21Sucic
- 30Sesko
- 33Walke
- 37Guindo
- 44Tijani
- 95Bernardo
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Karim Adeyemi tries a through ball, but Brenden Aaronson is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Bouna Sarr (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Bayern München 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Kamil Piatkowski replaces Oumar Solet.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Luka Sucic replaces Nicolas Seiwald.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0.
Attempt saved. Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolás Capaldo.
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.