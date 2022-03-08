Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Bayern MunichBayern Munich5RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg0

Bayern Munich v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 21Hernández
  • 42Musiala
  • 6Kimmich
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 11Coman
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSarrat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Vidovic
  • 40Tillman
  • 44Stanisic

RB Salzburg

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 18Köhn
  • 43Kristensen
  • 22SoletSubstituted forPiatkowskiat 45'minutes
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 7Capaldo
  • 19Camara
  • 11Aaronson
  • 13SeiwaldSubstituted forSucicat 45'minutes
  • 9Adamu
  • 27Adeyemi

Substitutes

  • 1Mantl
  • 2van der Brempt
  • 4Piatkowski
  • 10Bernede
  • 14Kjærgaard
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 21Sucic
  • 30Sesko
  • 33Walke
  • 37Guindo
  • 44Tijani
  • 95Bernardo
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamRB Salzburg
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  4. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  6. Post update

    Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Karim Adeyemi tries a through ball, but Brenden Aaronson is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  9. Post update

    Bouna Sarr (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins FC Bayern München 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Kamil Piatkowski replaces Oumar Solet.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Luka Sucic replaces Nicolas Seiwald.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolás Capaldo.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

  20. Post update

    Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

