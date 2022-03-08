Last updated on .From the section Irish

Rory Hale fired home the winner five minutes into the second half

Rory Hale scored the winner as Cliftonville beat Glentoran 1-0 at the Oval in the latest twist of an intriguing Irish Premiership title race.

Steven McCullough's own goal and Chris Shields' penalty gave Linfield a 2-0 win over Ballymena United despite Christy Manzinga's first-half red card.

Linfield lead the Reds by one point with Glentoran two further back.

Dungannon Swifts won 3-2 at Warrenpoint Town and Crusaders beat Coleraine 1-0.

Glenavon struck an injury-time equaliser to hold Larne to a 1-1 draw at Inver Park while Carrick Rangers came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Portadown.

With the three title protagonists separated by a solitary point before kick-off, both Glentoran and Cliftonville knew three points would go a long way towards their title aspirations.

While there was plenty of endeavour in the opening 45 minutes, both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances. Hrvoje Plum found the net from close range midway through the half but Conor McMenamin had strayed offside in the build-up and the goal was disallowed.

Aside from Plum's effort, Glentoran forward Jay Donnelly's glancing header and Jamie McDonagh's ambitious half-volley from the edge of the area for Cliftonville were the best chances of the half as defences were firmly on top.

The game lit up five minutes into the second half when Hale made the breakthrough. Ryan Curran collected the ball on the edge of the area and lifted a delightful ball over the home defence, and the onrushing Hale kept his cool to tuck home the opener.

Donnelly headed over and Conor McMenamin failed to convert from close range as the Glens chased an equaliser, and McDonagh forced Aaron McCarey into a smart stop at the other end with a trademark long-range strike.

Cliftonville had a penalty appeal waved away late on when Bobby Burns blocked Curran's shot, with the visitors claiming it came off the defender's arm, and although Glentoran threw everything at the Reds in the closing minutes, in which Burns and Plum failed fired volleys off target from inside the area, Paddy McLaughlin's men held on for a huge three points in the title race.

Linfield stay top despite Manzinga red

Linfield left the Showgrounds with a maximum three points despite having striker Manzinga sent off for an off-the-ball incident with Ballymena defender Caolan Loughran six minutes before the interval.

The champions had taken the lead four minutes previously when United defender McCullough headed into his own net from Kyle McClean's left-wing free-kick.

Shields doubled the Blues' advantage from the spot on 73 minutes after skipper Jamie Mulgrew had been brought down in the area by Sean Graham.

The victory was Linfield's third over the Sky Blues in the league this season, and it ensured David Healy's side stay top of the Irish Premiership table, one point ahead of Cliftonville and three in front of Glentoran.

Chris Shields' penalty secured the win for 10-man Linfield

At Inver Park, the home side took the lead when Lee Bonis opened the scoring after three minutes. Some slack marking at the heart of the Glenavon defence enabled the in-form forward to find space to stroke home after a Graham Kelly shot was deflected.

The hosts had chances to double their lead in the first half. First when Ronan Hale's low powerful drive comfortably saved by James Taylor and the Glenavon goalkeeper produced a superb point blank save to deny Lee Lynch on the half-hour.

Calum Birney missed a glorious chance to equalise when his header missed the target from close range and John Herron was denied by another excellent Taylor save in stoppage time.

Moments later Ben Doherty hit the post after being sent through by Bonis and the home side were left to rue those missed chances when, right at the death, Matthew Fitzpatrick headed home at the back post to snatch a point for Gary Hamilton's side.

Matthew Fitzpatrick scored an injury-time equaliser for Glenavon

Philip Lowry's first-half strike gave Crusaders a 1-0 win over Coleraine and move the north Belfast side level on points with fourth-placed Larne.

Crues keeper Jonathan Tuffey was in top form and denied Eoin Bradley with the first of a string of fine saves.

Jordan Owens fired over for the Seaview hosts before Lowry swept home from close after 25 minutes.

Tuffey kept out efforts from Conor McKendry and Matthew Shevlin while Bannsiders keeper Gareth Deane pushed a Jude Winchester wide early in the second half.

Coleraine pushed for an equaliser and Jamie Glackin wasted their best chance by failing to failing to beat Tuffey when clear on goal.

The Crues held on for the win while Oran Kearney's side will rue their missed opportunities.

Dungannon and Point play out thriller

Warrenpoint Town's survival hopes suffered a blow after a 3-2 defeat by Dungannon Swifts in a thrilling game at Milltown.

The basement side opened the scoring through Dylan Hand, who emphatically fired a volley home from the edge of the area after Dungannon failed to clear their lines.

Dungannon struck back quickly as Rhyss Campbell slotted home past a helpless Stephen McMullan, and the visitors then took the lead shortly after as Point keeper McMullan failed to hold a cross which allowed Joe McCready to poke home from close range.

Dean Shiels' Swifts grabbed their third shortly after the restart as Campbell was on hand again to fire home his second of the evening, and although Warrenpoint then struck back through substitute Greg Moorehouse to make it a nervy ending for the Swifts, it wasn't enough as Barry Gray's men fell short.

Rhyss Campbell continued his good form for Dungannon Swifts

Carrick fought back from two goals down and a man down to snatch a 2-2 with relegation rivals Portadown at Taylor's Avenue.

It was going so well for the Ports in the first half as skipper Michael Ruddy headed into the top corner for a 19th-minute opener.

Adam Salley doubled the lead four minutes from the break with a near-post header from a corner.

Jordan Gibson hit the Ports bar on the stroke of half-time and then was red-carded for a head-butt after 51 minutes.

But the hosts roared back, starting with Steven Gordon volleying home before Reece Glendinning slotted in at the back post to level on 71 minutes.

Carrick stay six points clear of a Portadown team occupying the relegation play-off place, while Warrenpoint remain rooted to the bottom and now sit six points behind the Ports.