Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta has signed a new contract until 2024.

The 26-year-old has made 66 appearances and scored five goals for the Tangerines.

Ekpiteta moved to Blackpool from Leyton Orient in 2020 and was part of the team to win promotion to the Championship last season.

"I'm delighted to sign a new deal at Blackpool and I'm excited to see what the next few years holds," he told the club's website external-link .

"I've been here for nearly two seasons now and I'm enjoying it up here and so are my family.

"I'm enjoying playing my football and it's nice to sign for a bit longer.

"I've developed loads under the gaffer and improved my game on and off the pitch.

"I just want to keep getting better and better."

Blackpool are 14th in the Championship table on 48 points and face Swansea at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.