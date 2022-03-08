Last updated on .From the section Football

Luke Campbell scored for the second successive game for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at 10-man AFC Croydon.

Nahum Green gave AFC Croydon a 19th-minute lead, but Luke Campbell headed in Sol Solomon's free kick 10 minutes later to bring the scores level.

Green got his second just after the break before Croydon's keeper was sent off after 58 minutes.

Ruben Mendes tapped in Lorne Bickley's flick-on to level the scores with 13 minutes to go before Solomon hit the post in stoppage time.

The island side extend their unbeaten run to 24 games in the Combined Counties Premier Division and remain in third place.