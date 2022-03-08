Last updated on .From the section Swansea

The game was goalless when Swansea's Ryan Manning was sent off for this tackle on Harry Wilson

Swansea City will appeal against the "really poor" red card shown to Ryan Manning during their 5-1 thrashing by Championship leaders Fulham.

Referee Jarred Gillett sent Manning off for a first-half foul on Harry Wilson while the game was still goalless.

Manning faces a four-match ban as this was his second red card of the season.

"In my opinion, after watching it back, it's a really poor decision," said Swansea head coach Russell Martin.

"I think Fulham wanted a penalty a bit before that. They were adamant in the technical area it was a penalty. They got away with much more than I did with the fourth official

"What's happened is the referee has followed one mistake with the penalty if he got that one wrong.

"I couldn't believe how quickly he got the red card out, so it's ruined the game in terms of a spectacle. It was two really good teams going right at it."

Manning appeared to lead with his studs as he caught Wilson above his ankle and, after Gillett showed him the red card, Martin reacted furiously on the touchline.

Republic of Ireland defender Manning now faces a four-match suspension, an increase of one game for the usual three because he was sent off against Blackburn Rovers last month.

If Swansea are unsuccessful with their appeal, Manning's ban could be increased to five matches.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva said: "If you ask me if I thought it was a red card at the time, I have to say no.

"After seeing Harry Wilson's leg, I started to think in a different way. If you saw the leg of Harry Wilson, maybe you would think in a different way also.

"I didn't see the broadcast image. In the first moment, I thought it would be yellow but when I saw Harry's leg I started to think in a different way.

"Maybe it's not a red card but 15 minutes earlier it's a clear penalty. He made a mistake there as well. It's part of the game."