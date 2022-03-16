Match ends, Millwall 2, Huddersfield Town 0.
Benik Afobe's double helped Millwall end Huddersfield's 17-match unbeaten league run with a deserved victory at the New Den.
The visitors would have gone level on points with second-placed Bournemouth with victory, but they were undone by a goal in each half from Afobe.
The on-loan Stoke forward also hit the bar and the post as the hosts dominated proceedings.
It is now eight games unbeaten for the Lions, a run which has taken them to 10th place and within two points of the play-offs.
Huddersfield had begun full of confidence and had four attempts in the first 10 minutes, with goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski saving well from Lewis O'Brien and Duane Holmes.
But Millwall withstood that pressure before growing into the game, and Afobe would have put them ahead but for a fine goal-saving tackle from Matty Pearson on his 400th career appearance.
However, the striker made amends with a fine finish for his first goal in seven games - and 50th in the Championship - as Terriers skipper Jonathan Hogg was punished for carelessly giving away possession in midfield.
Afobe's second arrived early in the second half as Huddersfield failed to deal with Scott Malone's free-kick and the frontman hit it first time on the volley from just inside the area.
There was no response from Carlos Corberan's side who were lucky not to suffer a heavier defeat.
Afobe hit the bar, the post and was denied by goalkeeper Lee Nicholls as Millwall edged closer to sixth-placed QPR, having also kept five successive clean sheets.
Millwall manager Gary Rowett told BBC London 94.9:
"I thought we were excellent again and the three points were deservedly ours.
"Bart had to make a couple of saves early on. but after that on the balance of attacks, most of the game was ours.
"We were really incisive on the break and our front three caused them lots of problems."
Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan told BBC Radio Leeds:
"We came here with the idea to show the performance that we can show, but during the game, we couldn't find the best of our style in attack.
"At no moment did we break the last line of their defence and we lost more balls in the middle of the pitch than we usually do.
"When you start to lose balls without pressure, you give opportunities to the opponent to counter-attack and that's what happened with their first goal."
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 33Bialkowski
- 26Ballard
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 2McNamara
- 24Mitchell
- 17Saville
- 11Malone
- 7J WallaceBooked at 34mins
- 20BennettBooked at 13minsSubstituted forBureyat 80'minutes
- 23Afobe
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 14Ojo
- 15Pearce
- 21Mahoney
- 32Burey
- 35Muller
- 40Topalloj
Huddersfield
Formation 5-4-1
- 21Nicholls
- 16ThomasSubstituted forAnjorinat 70'minutes
- 4PearsonSubstituted forTurtonat 57'minutes
- 32Lees
- 26Colwill
- 3Toffolo
- 19Holmes
- 37Russell
- 6HoggSubstituted forSinaniat 45'minutes
- 8O'Brien
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 2Ávila
- 7Anjorin
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
- 18Blackman
- 20Turton
- 24Sinani
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 10,792
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 2, Huddersfield Town 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Saville.
Post update
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
Post update
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Russell tries a through ball, but Danny Ward is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tyler Burey (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Malone.
Post update
Foul by Levi Colwill (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Billy Mitchell (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Benik Afobe (Millwall) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Scott Malone.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Ballard (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Oliver Turton.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Tyler Burey replaces Mason Bennett.
Post update
Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Billy Mitchell (Millwall).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Murray Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Ballard (Millwall) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Oliver Turton.
Post update
Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
