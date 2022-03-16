Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest3QPRQueens Park Rangers1

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Queens Park Rangers: Djed Spence strike helps Forest beat play-off rivals

Djed Spence scores for Nottingham Forest
Spence's strike shortly after half-time brought Nottingham Forest back level

A wonder strike from Djed Spence helped Nottingham Forest come from behind to beat promotion rivals Queens Park Rangers and continue their charge towards the play-offs.

Andre Gray slotted the ball through the legs of Ethan Horvath before half-time to give QPR the lead, but a storming 25-yard shot from wing-back Spence brought Forest level.

Ryan Yates then put the home side ahead with seven minutes to go, reacting quickest from a corner, before Brennan Johnson completed the scoring shortly after.

The result sees QPR drop down to sixth while Forest move up to eighth, one point behind the visitors with a game in hand after extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches.

After thumping Reading 4-0 in their previous match, in-form Forest had only lost twice in their previous 32 home league fixtures against QPR.

It was the visitors who were left wondering how they did not take an early lead, however, when Luke Amos and Lee Wallace both failed to tap in a cross from Gray.

Forest gradually took control on the attack and Yates saw two clear chances go begging from close range, forcing a good save from David Marshall and then missing the target.

Yet it was Gray who found the back of the net against the run of play, with his third goal in three matches following a well-worked assist from substitute Ilias Chair.

Spence caused problems for QPR whenever he stepped up to the ball and he deservedly brought Steve Cooper's side level with a curling shot over and behind Marshall.

He twice teed up Keinan Davis, who should have scored, while Philip Zinckernagel forced a save out of Marshall - who was kept increasingly busy.

QPR boss Mark Warburton had used all three substitutes when Marshall pulled his hamstring with 18 minutes still left and, while the Scot dutifully carried on, the injury eventually caught up with him.

Yates side-footed in from a set-piece to put Forest in front and, while Marshall did well to deny Cafu minutes later, he could not stop Johnson's shot to seal victory. He then hobbled off and QPR saw out the match with defender Wallace in goal.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper said:

"They were a bit better than us for the first 10 minutes, but we were good after that and looked like we were going to take the lead after a couple of near misses.

"Then, they scored against the run of play and that can derail you when you are playing well but, in the second half, we were brilliant.

"It took a brilliant goal from Djed to level the scores and sometimes you need something special to start things off but, in the end, they could not live with us and they are a team that have been in the top six for most of the season so, to run over them the way we did, meant we were really good for the win.

"We've scored seven goals in two games now and that's what the supporters want to see and what I want them to see."

QPR manager Mark Warburton told BBC Radio London:

"I thought the goal was excellent, the way we crafted the goal. Got that one down the side and we missed a huge chance. Great to see our midfielders bursting into the box, but we've got to score. We're three or four yards out to an open goal, you've got to score.

"They're the fine margins, going 2-0 up and that game is a different game completely.

"But at 1-0 we were good, to the hour mark we were good, the guy scores a 30-yard screamer - I'm not sure any keeper saves that kind of shot and this place comes alive.

"But still deal with it, OK they're on top, they had good energy and the home crowd behind them but we were OK. But as I say the set-piece really hurt us. We can't give away a set piece goal of that nature."

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Horvath
  • 4Worrall
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 26McKennaSubstituted forLolleyat 79'minutes
  • 2Spence
  • 22YatesBooked at 62mins
  • 37Garner
  • 8Colback
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 84'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 9DavisBooked at 77minsSubstituted forSurridgeat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Laryea
  • 16Surridge
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 23Lolley
  • 30Samba

QPR

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25MarshallSubstituted forat 89'minutes
  • 20DunneBooked at 43mins
  • 4Dickie
  • 28Sanderson
  • 22OdubajoBooked at 80mins
  • 8AmosSubstituted forJohansenat 62'minutes
  • 15FieldBooked at 54mins
  • 17DozzellBooked at 36minsSubstituted forHendrickat 62'minutes
  • 3WallaceBooked at 60mins
  • 21WillockSubstituted forChairat 31'minutes
  • 19Gray

Substitutes

  • 6Barbet
  • 7Johansen
  • 10Chair
  • 11Austin
  • 27Hendrick
  • 37Adomah
  • 38Mahoney
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
27,872

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Garner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. James Garner tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    David Marshall went off injured after Queens Park Rangers had used all subs.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Queens Park Rangers 1. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cafú following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cafú (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Surridge.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Colback with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Garner with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by David Marshall.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

  13. Post update

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lee Wallace (Queens Park Rangers).

  15. Post update

    James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).

  17. Booking

    Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge replaces Keinan Davis.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth35199756312566
3Huddersfield381712951401163
4Blackburn3817101149381161
5Luton371791153411260
6QPR37178125345859
7Middlesbrough37178124840859
8Nottm Forest3616101053351858
9Sheff Utd3716101150401058
10Millwall371512103934557
11Coventry37159134845354
12West Brom371411124034653
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Swansea36138154152-1147
16Stoke371210154644246
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City38127194767-2043
19Hull38118193241-941
20Birmingham381011174258-1641
21Reading37106214373-3030
22Barnsley37610212852-2428
23Derby381112153744-724
24Peterborough3758242975-4623
View full Championship table

