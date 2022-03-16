Peterborough United v Swansea City

PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45SwanseaSwansea City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|90
|32
|58
|77
|2
|Bournemouth
|35
|19
|9
|7
|56
|31
|25
|66
|3
|Huddersfield
|37
|17
|12
|8
|51
|38
|13
|63
|4
|Blackburn
|38
|17
|10
|11
|49
|38
|11
|61
|5
|QPR
|36
|17
|8
|11
|52
|42
|10
|59
|6
|Middlesbrough
|37
|17
|8
|12
|48
|40
|8
|59
|7
|Sheff Utd
|36
|16
|9
|11
|50
|40
|10
|57
|8
|Luton
|36
|16
|9
|11
|49
|41
|8
|57
|9
|Nottm Forest
|35
|15
|10
|10
|50
|34
|16
|55
|10
|Coventry
|36
|15
|9
|12
|48
|43
|5
|54
|11
|Millwall
|36
|14
|12
|10
|37
|34
|3
|54
|12
|West Brom
|37
|14
|11
|12
|40
|34
|6
|53
|13
|Blackpool
|36
|14
|9
|13
|42
|41
|1
|51
|14
|Preston
|37
|12
|15
|10
|40
|40
|0
|51
|15
|Stoke
|36
|12
|10
|14
|45
|42
|3
|46
|16
|Swansea
|35
|12
|8
|15
|38
|50
|-12
|44
|17
|Cardiff
|37
|12
|7
|18
|43
|55
|-12
|43
|18
|Bristol City
|38
|12
|7
|19
|47
|67
|-20
|43
|19
|Birmingham
|38
|10
|11
|17
|42
|58
|-16
|41
|20
|Hull
|37
|10
|8
|19
|30
|41
|-11
|38
|21
|Reading
|37
|10
|6
|21
|43
|73
|-30
|30
|22
|Barnsley
|37
|6
|10
|21
|28
|52
|-24
|28
|23
|Derby
|38
|11
|12
|15
|37
|44
|-7
|24
|24
|Peterborough
|36
|5
|8
|23
|27
|72
|-45
|23
A 17th-century witchfinder and a suspect find themselves on a hellish road trip...
Clinton Morrison on how his mum was instrumental to his success as a professional footballer
Martin Lewis shares his top tips on checking your tax code and reclaiming money