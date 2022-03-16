Championship
PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United v Swansea City

Peterborough United v Swansea City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth35199756312566
3Huddersfield371712851381363
4Blackburn3817101149381161
5QPR361781152421059
6Middlesbrough37178124840859
7Sheff Utd361691150401057
8Luton36169114941857
9Nottm Forest3515101050341655
10Coventry36159124843554
11Millwall361412103734354
12West Brom371411124034653
13Blackpool36149134241151
14Preston371215104040051
15Stoke361210144542346
16Swansea35128153850-1244
17Cardiff37127184355-1243
18Bristol City38127194767-2043
19Birmingham381011174258-1641
20Hull37108193041-1138
21Reading37106214373-3030
22Barnsley37610212852-2428
23Derby381112153744-724
24Peterborough3658232772-4523
View full Championship table

