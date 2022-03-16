Match ends, Blackpool 0, Sheffield United 0.
Sheffield United missed the chance to climb into the Championship play-offs as they were held at Blackpool.
Beginning the night three points outside the top six, the Blades endured a frustrating night in Lancashire.
Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood both had goals ruled out for offside, while Billy Sharp dragged a shot just wide.
Blackpool, who stay 13th, saw Josh Bowler's shot hit the bar and CJ Hamilton blaze an effort over, having worked himself into a good position.
Head coach Neil Critchley had to settle for a point in his 100th game in charge of the the Tangerines, though his side were twice saved by the assistant referee's flag.
First as Berge scrambled the ball into the net before half time, only for the celebrations to be ended no sooner than they had begun.
Then after the break, the Blades were afforded a few seconds of delight at Norwood's crisp volley before that joy was also abruptly silenced.
Sharp had the Blades' other nearly moment as he was found at the top of the area by Iliman Ndiaye, but the veteran striker could not find the target.
Paul Heckingbottom's side slip to ninth, below Nottingham Forest on goal difference, with Barnsley visiting Bramall Lane on Saturday.
Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"I thought it was a really entertaining 0-0. Sheffield United edged the first half but we had chances as well.
"I said to the players at half-time that we lacked a little belief and I said 'let's go for it'.
"We took the game to them second half and if any side was going to win it that was going to be us."
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"It was a 2-0 win not a goalless draw. The first goal there are maybe three players playing Sander onside and the second, not one of our players is in the line of sight of the goalkeeper.
"The application and the character shown was good and we had to adapt on a pitch that's not great.
"We knew it might be a tough, hard-fought game and it was, and we deserved the officials to do their jobs properly as well."
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 5-4-1
- 32Grimshaw
- 35Sterling
- 2ConnollyBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLaveryat 81'minutes
- 21Ekpiteta
- 34Thorniley
- 3Husband
- 11Bowler
- 6Stewart
- 12Dougall
- 22HamiltonSubstituted forKirkat 81'minutes
- 14MadineSubstituted forYatesat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 5James
- 7Dale
- 9Yates
- 13Moore
- 15Robson
- 19Lavery
- 27Kirk
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 34Gordon
- 12Egan
- 19RobinsonBooked at 31mins
- 23Osborn
- 16Norwood
- 8Berge
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 27Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forOsulaat 90+1'minutes
- 29NdiayeSubstituted forHourihaneat 70'minutes
- 10SharpBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 24Hourihane
- 32Osula
- 35Lopata
- 36Jebbison
- 42Arblaster
- 43Gomis
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 11,915
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, Sheffield United 0.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jordan Thorniley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Osborn.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. William Osula replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
Booking
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Jerry Yates replaces Gary Madine.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Charlie Kirk replaces CJ Hamilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Shayne Lavery replaces Callum Connolly.
Post update
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Post update
Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Offside, Blackpool. Kenneth Dougall tries a through ball, but CJ Hamilton is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jordan Thorniley.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Conor Hourihane replaces Iliman Ndiaye.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dujon Sterling.
