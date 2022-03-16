Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool0Sheff UtdSheffield United0

Blackpool 0-0 Sheffield United: Blades miss chance to move into play-offs

Sheffield United chance
Norway midfielder Sander Berge (left) was one of two Sheffield United players to have goals ruled out

Sheffield United missed the chance to climb into the Championship play-offs as they were held at Blackpool.

Beginning the night three points outside the top six, the Blades endured a frustrating night in Lancashire.

Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood both had goals ruled out for offside, while Billy Sharp dragged a shot just wide.

Blackpool, who stay 13th, saw Josh Bowler's shot hit the bar and CJ Hamilton blaze an effort over, having worked himself into a good position.

Head coach Neil Critchley had to settle for a point in his 100th game in charge of the the Tangerines, though his side were twice saved by the assistant referee's flag.

First as Berge scrambled the ball into the net before half time, only for the celebrations to be ended no sooner than they had begun.

Then after the break, the Blades were afforded a few seconds of delight at Norwood's crisp volley before that joy was also abruptly silenced.

Sharp had the Blades' other nearly moment as he was found at the top of the area by Iliman Ndiaye, but the veteran striker could not find the target.

Paul Heckingbottom's side slip to ninth, below Nottingham Forest on goal difference, with Barnsley visiting Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I thought it was a really entertaining 0-0. Sheffield United edged the first half but we had chances as well.

"I said to the players at half-time that we lacked a little belief and I said 'let's go for it'.

"We took the game to them second half and if any side was going to win it that was going to be us."

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It was a 2-0 win not a goalless draw. The first goal there are maybe three players playing Sander onside and the second, not one of our players is in the line of sight of the goalkeeper.

"The application and the character shown was good and we had to adapt on a pitch that's not great.

"We knew it might be a tough, hard-fought game and it was, and we deserved the officials to do their jobs properly as well."

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 5-4-1

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 35Sterling
  • 2ConnollyBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLaveryat 81'minutes
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 34Thorniley
  • 3Husband
  • 11Bowler
  • 6Stewart
  • 12Dougall
  • 22HamiltonSubstituted forKirkat 81'minutes
  • 14MadineSubstituted forYatesat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5James
  • 7Dale
  • 9Yates
  • 13Moore
  • 15Robson
  • 19Lavery
  • 27Kirk

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 34Gordon
  • 12Egan
  • 19RobinsonBooked at 31mins
  • 23Osborn
  • 16Norwood
  • 8Berge
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 27Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forOsulaat 90+1'minutes
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forHourihaneat 70'minutes
  • 10SharpBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 24Hourihane
  • 32Osula
  • 35Lopata
  • 36Jebbison
  • 42Arblaster
  • 43Gomis
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
11,915

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackpool 0, Sheffield United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, Sheffield United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jordan Thorniley.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Osborn.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. William Osula replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.

  6. Booking

    Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Jerry Yates replaces Gary Madine.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Charlie Kirk replaces CJ Hamilton.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Shayne Lavery replaces Callum Connolly.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

  13. Post update

    Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Blackpool. Kenneth Dougall tries a through ball, but CJ Hamilton is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jordan Thorniley.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Conor Hourihane replaces Iliman Ndiaye.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dujon Sterling.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by steve973, at 23:26 16 Mar

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by rossi blade, at 23:11 16 Mar

    What a fantastic game that was tonight
    A credit to the championship
    2 top class teams
    First class officials
    First class pitch
    Who could ask for more

    Oh no I must be dreaming
    Maybe one too many beers before the game round Blackpool tonight
    But I must say fish n chips were pretty good
    Share a point and move on
    Hopefully back to winning ways Saturday
    UTB

  • Comment posted by damian, at 22:56 16 Mar

    Blades manager reckons it should have been 2-0? He's dreaming and deluded.
    Blackpool bossed the 2nd half big-time and if VAR existed, then they'd have had a red card after 5 minutes for the deliberate elbow smashed into Gary Madine's face.

    • Reply posted by Neil, at 23:01 16 Mar

      Neil replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by MarkB, at 22:51 16 Mar

    As a lifelong Blades supporter I really do hope I am made to eat my words but I don't think Heckingbottom's poundland approach that he proposed to the CURRENT owners of the Blades doesn't backfire. I am all for bringing players on and giving them a chance but it doesn't seem to be working! The subs bench shows, with so many inexperienced players that we have the wrong manager and boardroom.

  • Comment posted by SportsEnthousiast, at 22:22 16 Mar

    I think it's now a good bet that the Blades are now exactly where they will end up come May.

  • Comment posted by What barn door, at 22:14 16 Mar

    Well done Blackpool. Another team to take points from the Blunts.

    • Reply posted by Neil, at 22:20 16 Mar

      Neil replied:
      Ha ha, good one, never heard us called the ‘Blunts’ before…hilarious 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Neil, at 22:12 16 Mar

    Awful to watch, like watching a Sunday morning game on a bouncy, poor pitch.
    If the Blades have any aspirations to get to the ‘promised land’, they have to bury teams like Blackpool who are so average it’s painful !.
    I know we’ve a lot of players missing but we had far better players on the pitch tonight than Blackpool but made them look….errr ok !

    • Reply posted by STEVE, at 22:22 16 Mar

      STEVE replied:
      That average, we took 4 points off you. Wind it in,on another night we could have nicked it. Not bad for a team up from league one and a nailed on certainty to go down.

  • Comment posted by the cat, at 22:05 16 Mar

    Poor game. Even worse referee. End of

